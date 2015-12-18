Rosewill Capstone-G1200 PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time And Inrush Current

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

As we expected given the bulk capacitors' low capacity, measured hold-up time didn't meet the ATX specification's requirements. There simply wasn't enough space on the PCB for larger caps, which would have also had a negative impact on efficiency. The trade-off could have cost Rosewill its 80 PLUS Gold rating.

Inrush Current

This platform's small NTC thermistor results in higher inrush currents, taxing your home's electrical infrastructure.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests exposes the stability of the voltage rails and the PSU's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the supply's maximum in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.10A. This benchmark reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB PowerDC/AC (W) Efficiency% Fan Speed (RPM) Fan Noise dB(A) Temp In/Out(°C) PF/AC(V) 1 8.148A 1.963A 1.955A 0.995A 119.80 84.81 770 33.3 38.49 0.963 12.055V 5.093V 3.373V 5.019V 141.25 41.95 115.1V 2 17.353A 2.948A 2.944A 1.195A 239.61 88.60 770 33.3 39.25 0.961 12.031V 5.078V 3.360V 5.003V 270.43 43.92 115.2V 3 26.962A 3.455A 3.464A 1.400A 359.81 89.66 1065 40.1 40.61 0.973 12.007V 5.066V 3.347V 4.988V 401.29 45.91 115.1V 4 36.589A 3.951A 3.955A 1.605A 479.56 89.86 1350 43.9 41.85 0.980 11.982V 5.056V 3.335V 4.973V 533.69 48.10 115.2V 5 45.909A 4.961A 4.966A 1.811A 599.46 89.64 1570 48.2 42.33 0.984 11.958V 5.041V 3.320V 4.959V 668.72 48.87 115.1V 6 55.286A 5.963A 5.988A 2.020A 719.38 89.03 1810 50.4 43.65 0.987 11.931V 5.028V 3.306V 4.943V 808.01 51.09 115.1V 7 64.694A 6.984A 7.018A 2.232A 839.28 88.40 1900 51.7 44.62 0.988 11.905V 5.013V 3.290V 4.927V 949.46 52.54 115.1V 8 74.144A 8.002A 8.058A 2.442A 958.91 87.61 1900 51.7 45.54 0.989 11.876V 4.999V 3.275V 4.908V 1094.49 55.16 115.3V 9 84.091A 8.521A 8.613A 2.450A 1078.96 86.72 1900 51.7 46.55 0.989 11.849V 4.985V 3.262V 4.895V 1244.19 56.84 115.1V 10 93.605A 9.060A 9.144A 3.597A 1198.81 85.75 1900 51.7 47.73 0.989 11.822V 4.970V 3.248V 4.861V 1398.05 59.68 115.1V 11 104.015A 9.076A 9.185A 3.609A 1318.60 84.36 1900 51.7 49.22 0.988 11.791V 4.955V 3.233V 4.847V 1563.02 62.48 115.1V CL1 0.102A 18.022A 18.004A 0.004A 151.91 80.62 1900 51.7 45.41 0.956 12.046V 5.050V 3.313V 5.000V 188.44 49.93 115.1V CL2 99.941A 1.002A 1.003A 1.002A 1194.83 86.10 1900 51.7 48.01 0.989 11.823V 4.994V 3.277V 4.925V 1387.68 59.45 115.1V

Our load regulation measurements show that Rosewill fails to match the competition. This doesn't surprise us, particularly when it comes to the +12V rail, because we haven't tested any ACRF topology-based PSU with great load regulation.

Under a 20 percent load, the PSU easily satisfies the 80 PLUS Gold efficiency requirement (87 percent). With a 50 percent load applied, the margin is a lot closer. But given our warm ambient test environment, we'll give the PSU a pass on this one. However, under a full load, the measured efficiency level was significantly lower than the permissible minimum. Obviously our 48°C operating temperature played a big part in this.

The big Capstone unit proved to be very noisy under tough conditions. During the first two tests, the fan rotated slowly. However, it sped up quickly, and with 70 percent load applied, acoustic output approached 52 dB(A). If you need a quiet PSU, avoid this one.