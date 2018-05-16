AMD Ryzen 7 2700 Review: The Non-X Factor

Rendering, Encoding & Compression
Rendering
Ryzen 7 CPUs find plenty of fans among the rendering crowd. AMD's Ryzen 7 2700 represents a solid step beyond the company's 1000-series processors in our multi-threaded tests. In fact, it often provided a similar performance level as the previous-generation 1800X flagship in our tests.
The Intel processors demonstrated their per-core advantage in our lightly threaded tests. Meanwhile, a stock Ryzen 7 2700X proved faster than the same chip overclocked in many of the same benchmarks, since its 4.3 GHz dual-core boost frequency is higher than our 4.2 GHz all-core overclock.
Encoding & Compression
LAME is a quintessential single-threaded workload that typically illustrates Intel's per-clock advantage. This time around, though, AMD's Ryzen 7 2700X and Ryzen 5 2600X landed on top of the mighty Core i7-8700K in stock form.
Our threaded compression and decompression tests work directly from system memory, removing our SSDs from the equation. The Ryzen 7 2700 put its eight cores to good use, beating most of its competition.
There's a larger delta between Intel and AMD processors in our HandBrake x265 test compared to the x264 benchmark, given the former's heavier reliance on AVX instructions. AMD looks much better in both metrics than it used to, though. The improved multi-core Precision Boost 2 frequencies help level the playing field.
The 65W TDP is low enough for passive cooling. That it is cheaper than the 2700X is just the icing on the cake.
For *my* needs, it is perfect. I am more than happy to lose a little performance and have the TDP drop 40W.
Now though, it would have been better if AMD had sold those without a cooler for $20 less - the price gap with 2700X would have made it much more enticing, and overclockers could have pushed the hell out of it with watercooling etc.
OMG, YOU GUYS ARE GENIUSES!
Your reasoning is the same logic I used in selecting my 1700 non-X. I am attracted to efficient power.
That's a LOT of vcore right there!
Thanks, good eye! fixed. (1.4V)
NeoHome economics 101: Buy quality parts that/and don't push the hardware limits.
Main System(5-7 years) becomes Utility System(5+ years)
Repeat
Unless of course you burn out the mainsystem in 3-4 years *factory overclocks tend to do this too). ;)
Where are the performance per Watt or Temp charts?