AMD Ryzen 9 3900X and Ryzen 7 3700X Review: Zen 2 and 7nm Unleashed

Rendering

It shouldn't surprise anyone to see the 12-core 24-thread 3900X bring a taste of HEDT performance to the multi-threaded rendering benchmarks. Ryzen 3700X also performs well given its price point.

Encoding and Compression

Our threaded compression and decompression metrics work directly from system memory, removing storage throughput from the equation. Ryzen 3000's improved memory performance, along with the generous helping of cores, plays a big role in its commanding lead.

Core i9-9900K traditionally leverages high frequencies to dominate the HandBrake x265 test, which relies heavily on AVX instructions, and the H.264 test. But Ryzen's improved AVX throughput shakes up the status quo, stealing the lead from the incumbent. We can also see the vast improvement in Ryzen's AVX performance in the y-cruncher tests.



