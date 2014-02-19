Samsung S27B971D 27-Inch QHD Monitor, Reviewed

Results: Pixel Response And Input Lag

To perform these tests, we use a high-speed camera that shoots at 1000 frames per second. Analyzing the video frame-by-frame allows us to observe the exact time it takes to go from a zero-percent signal to a 100% white field.

The pattern generator is placed at the base of the monitor so our camera can capture the precise moment its front-panel LED lights up, indicating that a video signal is being received by the monitor. With this camera placement, we can easily see how long it takes to fully display a pattern after pressing the button on the generator’s remote. This testing methodology allows for accurate and repeatable results when comparing panels.

This is what our test setup looks like. Click on the photo to enlarge.

The brighter section of the camera’s screen is what actually appears in the video. You can see the lights of the pattern generator in the bottom of the viewfinder. We flash the pattern on and off five times and average the results.

Here’s the screen draw result.

Samsung rates the S27B971D at five milliseconds, which is a little lower than the typical six to eight milliseconds of most IPS panels. That shows in our test as well. Moreover, this screen is significantly faster than its predecessor.

Here are the lag results:

Even with the faster screen draw time, overall input lag falls behind the S27B970D by 21 milliseconds (though it's still slightly ahead of the other recently-tested screens). Given the price point of this monitor, your gaming budget is probably better-spent on a faster graphics card or multiple displays with faster refresh rates like Asus' VG248QE