Samsung S27B971D 27-Inch QHD Monitor, Reviewed

Samsung's S27B971D is a refreshed flagship 27-inch QHD monitor selling for $200 less than last-gen's model. It certainly looks impressive on paper, with its factory calibration and internal look-up table capability. Does it measure up in our lab, though?

Results: Pixel Response And Input Lag

To perform these tests, we use a high-speed camera that shoots at 1000 frames per second. Analyzing the video frame-by-frame allows us to observe the exact time it takes to go from a zero-percent signal to a 100% white field.

The pattern generator is placed at the base of the monitor so our camera can capture the precise moment its front-panel LED lights up, indicating that a video signal is being received by the monitor. With this camera placement, we can easily see how long it takes to fully display a pattern after pressing the button on the generator’s remote. This testing methodology allows for accurate and repeatable results when comparing panels.

This is what our test setup looks like. Click on the photo to enlarge.

The brighter section of the camera’s screen is what actually appears in the video. You can see the lights of the pattern generator in the bottom of the viewfinder. We flash the pattern on and off five times and average the results.

Here’s the screen draw result.

Samsung rates the S27B971D at five milliseconds, which is a little lower than the typical six to eight milliseconds of most IPS panels. That shows in our test as well. Moreover, this screen is significantly faster than its predecessor.

Here are the lag results:

Even with the faster screen draw time, overall input lag falls behind the S27B970D by 21 milliseconds (though it's still slightly ahead of the other recently-tested screens). Given the price point of this monitor, your gaming budget is probably better-spent on a faster graphics card or multiple displays with faster refresh rates like Asus' VG248QE

21 Comments
  • cats_Paw 19 February 2014 09:03
    1000 dollars for a monitor 27 inch... nah.For that you can get a huge plasma TV if its for single player or a 300 dollar 27 inch monitor and use the 700 on something else.I still cant understand how companies expect to sell those expensive monitors to anyone but art/graphics/textures developers who actually need that picture quality.
  • damianrobertjones 19 February 2014 09:12
    @cats_Paw: Did you read the article? It's FOR art professionals etc
  • c123456 19 February 2014 12:12
    @damianrobertjones: Do you know what comparable products cost? Apparently not. Look up a Dell U2713HM.
  • blackmagnum 19 February 2014 12:19
    Gamers... move along. Nothing to see here.
  • Ceee9 19 February 2014 13:43
    u2713h can be get around 500$usd...
  • ubercake 19 February 2014 13:52
    Contrast (even post-calibration) blows for that price. But you get a cool partially metal stand (?).
  • BoC_Gryphon 19 February 2014 16:32
    To my knowledge, Toms has never done a review of the Korean 27" QHD monitors that can be had for ~$300-400. Please do.
  • Bolts Romano 19 February 2014 17:44
    is it better than Apple Cinema Display in terms of color gamut and contrast?I wish i can find this monitor here in Canada so i can compare myselfSamsung Canada is very weird, it has its own flag stores here but it does not carry all the products
  • Bondfc11 19 February 2014 18:33
    You know this a pay to play for a review right? Of course Tom's doesn't do the korean models - or heck the Overlord Tempest lineup. What people don't get with QHD, and this includes Tom's staff, is LG has strict Tier 1 requirements for companies buying their panels that include minimum price points.
    Reply
  • ceberle 19 February 2014 18:42
    http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/auria-eq276w-review-ips,3465.html

    We covered the Auria EQ276W last April.

    -Christian-
