Samsung SM951-NVMe Versus AHCI Versus SATA 850 Pro

A Closer Look
Originally I wasn't going to remove the stickers on the SM951 and SM951-NVMe, since both parts should be identical. But as I took pictures, I found that they're aren't exactly the same, though.
In the shot above, the NVMe model is on the top; you can identify it by the third letter in the part number. The NVMe model is designated by a V, while the AHCI model has an H.
The same Samsung three-core UBX controller is used on both SSDs.
The same low-power DDR2 DRAM is also used on both 256GB parts.
We took a picture of the back of the drives to show that this capacity size is single-sided. But in doing so, we noticed that one drive was a little taller. After investigating further, we discovered different flash. The SM951 AHCI uses an eight-die stack (per Samsung's NAND flash decoder) and the SM951-NVMe uses a 16-die stack.
For the most part, though, the flash is the same other than its die density and the number of dies in each package.
If it only resulted in an extra 10% on a real-world test, then it wouldn't make any sense to spend double or more on a NVMe drive. With these solid numbers, though, the massive performance leap will be well worth the cost for those who can afford it.
I wish you guys would of compared this NVMe SSD to the Intel NVMe SSD that just came out.
All three drives were tested in the PCIe test system. They are the only systems setup for testing queue depths beyond 32.