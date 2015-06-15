Samsung SM951-NVMe Versus AHCI Versus SATA 850 Pro

Random Write

Our SSD test procedure includes a limited form of preconditioning. The drives are not taken down to true steady state, which is something we do for our enterprise SSD reviews on Tom's IT Pro. But the tests are not performed on drives fresh out of the box, either.

Samsung claims 90,000 random write IOPS on both SM951s, and we achieved that mark fairly easily. Fresh out of the box, the number rises significantly, too.

According to Samsung, the 256GB 850 Pro can reach up to 100,000 random write IOPS. That number is realistic, though not after our preconditioning process, where garbage collection and wear-leveling algorithms come into play. Every flash controller company handles these activities differently. Later in this review, we'll detail the results of how Samsung cleans house in the background.