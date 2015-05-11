Samsung SM951 128GB And 256GB SSD Review

Random Write

At low queue depths, all three SM951 drives are in a league of their own. Removing the Lenovo SM951 from the group, the 256GB implementation delivers nearly 10,000 more random write IOPS at a queue depth of one. Samsung is one of the few SSD manufacturers that focuses on low queue depth performance. Samsung is also one of the only companies that tells you what random read and write performance at a queue depth of one to expect.