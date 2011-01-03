Intel’s Second-Gen Core CPUs: The Sandy Bridge Review

Benchmark Results: 3DMark11
A more recent addition to our benchmark suite, 3DMark11 is principally a gaming metric—the dedicated Graphics score clearly reflects this in a very tight grouping of results using our GeForce GTX 580 reference board.
However, several components of this test also employ CPU-based physics—specifically, the Bullet library. The result is a more spread-out grouping in the overall Performance test. Even still, it’s hard to start declaring winners with fewer than 1000 points separating 10 different contenders.
Drop down to the broken-out Physics test, though, and it’s clear that the high-frequency quad-core Sandy Bridge- and Nehalem-based chips get favored. In fact, it looks like plenty of Turbo Boost headroom gets the Core i7-2600K and Core i7-875K their first- and second-place finishes, followed by the quad-core (it doesn’t seem like scaling to eight threads matters much here) Core i5-2500K.
What does hurt is having two physical cores—even aided by Hyper-Threading. The Core i3-2100 and Core i5-655K are soundly beaten by the older Core 2 Quad Q9550.
I don't know how AMD's going to fare but i hope their new architecture will at least compete with these CPU's, because for a few years now AMD has been at least a generation worth of speed behind Intel.
Also Intel's IGP's are finally gaining some ground in the games department.
I believe that says it all. Sorry, Intel, your new architecture may be excellent, but unless the i3-2100 series outperforms anything AMD can offer at the same price range WHILE OVERCLOCKED, you will see none of my desktop dollars.
