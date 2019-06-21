Sapphire GearBox Thunderbolt 3 Review: Discrete Graphics On The Outside

Performance Results: 1920 x 1080

While larger and faster graphics cards technically fit in Sapphire’s GearBox, the Thunderbolt 3 interface’s four-lane PCIe 3.0 link kept our ambitions humble. A Radeon RX 590 is ample for smooth gaming at 1920 x 1080, so that’s where we ran our benchmarks.

And it’s a good thing, too. In certain cases, the external graphics box took a pretty serious performance hit. In fact, the slow-down was severe enough to cut the Radeon RX 590’s average frame rate down to somewhere between a GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB and a GeForce GTX 1650 in many workloads.

That’s going to be a hard pill to swallow for gamers eyeing specific GPUs with an expectation of performance gleaned from benchmarks run on desktop platforms.

Eager for a bit more insight, we ran some additional tests…

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (DX12)

Battlefield V (DX12)

Destiny 2 (DX11)

Far Cry 5 (DX11)

Grand Theft Auto V (DX11)

Metro: Last Light Redux (DX11)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (DX12)

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (DX12)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon (DX11)

The Witcher 3 (DX11)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Vulkan)

