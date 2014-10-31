Trending

Sapphire's ITX Compact R9 285: Good Things In Small Packages

Sapphire provides a compact ITX graphics card for gamers who value small and portable gaming rigs. We put this little graphics card to the test and see if it can stand toe-to-toe with its full-sized contemporaries.

Overclocking Sapphire's ITX Compact R9 285 OC Edition

As always with overclocking, we start by reminding our readers that the luck of the draw is one of the most important factors. Having said that, we're still interested in seeing how far we can push Sapphire's small Radeon R9 285 sample.

The card's GPU operates at 928MHz, representing a 10MHz overclock that makes a slight difference compared to the reference model. Once we increased the power target to its maximum 20% limit, though, we were able to push the core another 102MHz to to 1030MHz, yielding a 15% bump. As you can see from the 3DMark graphics scores, this had a significant impact on performance.

The 2GB of on-board GDDR5 runs at 1500MHz, rewarding us with a 125MHz increase compared to the stock specification. This memory bandwidth increase has a measurable, but less impactful, effect on the Futuremark Fire Strike test.

29 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Nuckles_56 31 October 2014 23:13
    Very nice card and for such a small size; a very impressive cooler
    Reply
  • StarBound 31 October 2014 23:17
    Now I would love to see Gigabytes gtx 970 itx to compare it to.
    Reply
  • jjb8675309 31 October 2014 23:23
    Some real game benchmarks would have been nice.
    Reply
  • SirTrollsALot 31 October 2014 23:36
    Thats great! Can you do ITX power supply review next please!
    Reply
  • CaptainTom 01 November 2014 00:40
    Personally I wish all graphics cards had the same connection options as this one (2xDP, HDMI, DVI). It is perfect and allows any type of connection combination you could want. Plus, the use of mini display port allows room for a bigger output of air = better cooling.
    Reply
  • Amdlova 01 November 2014 01:55
    looks nice and shine this graphic. Bring Now The 290x Itx... I want hell on earth.
    Reply
  • rohitbaran 01 November 2014 02:19
    @above
    Considering the power draw of R9 290x, it will unfortunately be hell in your ITX rig rather than on earth lol.
    Reply
  • Musaab 01 November 2014 12:04
    Toooooooooooooo late I will go with GTX 970 and I am sure we will see shot GTX970 and even 980 sooner
    Reply
  • bloc97 01 November 2014 13:17
    r3 3xx cards will again, be cheaper, and more performant than its nvidia counterpart.
    Reply
  • huilun02 01 November 2014 13:47
    I hope they also make a mini 290X, so that together with the mini GTX 970 we can hammer down an extra nail in the coffin for the cancerous consoles.

    I know the 290X may require a power plant to run and ignite the atmosphere, but can't a man dream?
    Reply