Sapphire's ITX Compact R9 285: Good Things In Small Packages

Overclocking Sapphire's ITX Compact R9 285 OC Edition

As always with overclocking, we start by reminding our readers that the luck of the draw is one of the most important factors. Having said that, we're still interested in seeing how far we can push Sapphire's small Radeon R9 285 sample.

The card's GPU operates at 928MHz, representing a 10MHz overclock that makes a slight difference compared to the reference model. Once we increased the power target to its maximum 20% limit, though, we were able to push the core another 102MHz to to 1030MHz, yielding a 15% bump. As you can see from the 3DMark graphics scores, this had a significant impact on performance.

The 2GB of on-board GDDR5 runs at 1500MHz, rewarding us with a 125MHz increase compared to the stock specification. This memory bandwidth increase has a measurable, but less impactful, effect on the Futuremark Fire Strike test.