Four SAS 6 Gb/s RAID Controllers, Benchmarked And Reviewed

Comparison Table And Test Configuration
Comparison Table
|Manufacturer
|Adaptec
|Areca
|Product
|RAID 6805
|ARC-1880i
|Form Factor
|MD2/Low-Profile
|MD2/Low-Profile
|Number of SAS Ports
|Eight
|Eight
|SAS Bandwidth Per Port
|6 Gb/s (SAS 2.0)
|6 Gb/s (SAS 2.0)
|Internal SAS Ports
|2 x SFF-8087
|2 x SFF-8087
|External SAS Ports
|No
|No
|Cache
|512 MB DDR2-667
|512 MB DDR2-800
|Host Interface
|PCIe 2.0 (x8)
|PCIe 2.0 (x8)
|XOR Engine And Clock Rate
|PMC-Sierra PM8013 / Not Published
|Not Published / 800 MHz
|Supported RAID Levels
|0, 1, 1E, 5, 5EE, 6, 10, 50, 60
|0, 1, 1E, 3, 5, 6, 10, 30, 50, 60
|Supported Operating Systems
|Windows 7, Windows Server 2008/2008 R2, Windows Server 2003/2003 R2, Windows Vista, VMware ESX Classic 4.x (vSphere),Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES), Sun Solaris 10 x86, FreeBSD, Debian Linux, Ubuntu Linux
|Windows 7/2008/Vista/XP/2003, Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris 10/11 x86/x86_64, Mac OS X 10.4.x/10.5.x/10.6.x, VMware 4.x
|Battery Module
|No
|Optional
|Fan
|No
|Yes
|Manufacturer
|HighPoint
|LSI
|Product
|RocketRAID 2720SGL
|MegaRAID 9265-8i
|Form factor
|MD2/Low-Profile
|MD2/Low-Profile
|Number of SAS Ports
|Eight
|Eight
|SAS Bandwidth Per Port
|6 Gb/s (SAS 2.0)
|6 Gb/s (SAS 2.0)
|Internal SAS Ports
|2 x SFF-8087
|2 x SFF-8087
|External SAS Ports
|No
|No
|Cache
|N/A
|1 GB DDR3-1333
|Host Interface
|PCIe 2.0 (x8)
|PCIe 2.0 (x8)
|XOR Engine And Clock Rate
|Marvell 9485 / Not Published
|LSI SAS2208 / 800 MHz
|Supported RAID Levels
|0, 1, 5, 6, 10, 50
|0, 1, 5, 6, 10, 60
|Supported Operating Systems
|Windows 2000, XP, 2003, 2008, Vista, 7, RHEL/CentOS, SLES, OpenSuSE, Fedora Core, Debian, Ubuntu, FreeBSD bis 7.2
|Microsoft Windows Vista/2008/Server 2003/2000/XP, Linux, Solaris (x86), Netware, FreeBSD, Vmware
|Battery Module
|No
|Optional
|Fan
|No
|No
Test Configuration
We connected eight Fujitsu MBA3147RC SAS hard disks (147 GB each) to the RAID controllers, while conducting the RAID level 0, 5, 6, and 10 benchmarks. The SSD tests were conducted with five Samsung SS1605.
|System Hardware
|Hardware
|Details
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-920 (Bloomfield) 45 nm, 2.66 GHz, 8 MB Shared L3 Cache
|Motherboard (LGA 1366)
|Supermicro X8SAX, Revision: 1.0, Chipset Intel X58 + ICH10R, BIOS: 1.0B
|Controller
|LSI MegaRAID 9280-24i4e, Firmware: v12.12.0-0037, Driver: v4.32.0.64
|RAM
|3 x 1 GB DDR3-1333 Corsair CM3X1024-1333C9DHX
|Hard Drive
|Seagate NL35 400 GB, ST3400832NS, 7200 RPM, SATA 1.5Gb/s 8 MB Cache
|Power Supply
|OCZ EliteXstream 800 W, OCZ800EXS-EU
|Benchmarks
|Performance measurements
|CrystalDiskMark 3
|I/O Performance
|Iometer 2006.07.27 File server Benchmark Web server Benchmark Database Benchmark Workstation Benchmark Streaming Reads Streaming Writes 4k Random Reads 4k Random Writes
|System Software & Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows 7 Ultimate
I had a hard time deciding between 9265-8i, 1880 and 6805 a month ago. I bought the 6805 and always wondered why RAID-10 was not as fast as I thought it should be. This reviewed proved my worries.
I eventually went to RAID 6 with 6 Constellation ES 1TB disks. Here's where the adaptec really shines. This is for a photo/video storage/editing disk array.
Admittedly if I have a choice again I would have picked the Areca after seeing the numbers. Adaptec was the cheapest among all of them so it's not too much of a regret.
That said can you please talk more to the differences performance wise between SATA and SAS? I understand the reliability argument, however I wonder if for my purposes I would not be better served by using cheaper SATA disks over SAS disks?
I would also love some direction with regard to a good enclosures/power supplies for a hard drive only enclosure. I realize I am quickly priced out of an enterprise solution in this arena, but have seen at least a couple cheaper options online such as the Sans Digital TR8M+B. (This enclosure is normally bundeled with some RocketRaid controller which I would probably discard in favor of either the Adaptec or LSI solution.)