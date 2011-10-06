Four SAS 6 Gb/s RAID Controllers, Benchmarked And Reviewed

Comparison Table And Test Configuration

Comparison Table

Manufacturer Adaptec Areca Product RAID 6805 ARC-1880i Form Factor MD2/Low-Profile MD2/Low-Profile Number of SAS Ports Eight Eight SAS Bandwidth Per Port 6 Gb/s (SAS 2.0) 6 Gb/s (SAS 2.0) Internal SAS Ports 2 x SFF-8087 2 x SFF-8087 External SAS Ports No No Cache 512 MB DDR2-667 512 MB DDR2-800 Host Interface PCIe 2.0 (x8) PCIe 2.0 (x8) XOR Engine And Clock Rate PMC-Sierra PM8013 / Not Published Not Published / 800 MHz Supported RAID Levels 0, 1, 1E, 5, 5EE, 6, 10, 50, 60 0, 1, 1E, 3, 5, 6, 10, 30, 50, 60 Supported Operating Systems Windows 7, Windows Server 2008/2008 R2, Windows Server 2003/2003 R2, Windows Vista, VMware ESX Classic 4.x (vSphere),Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES), Sun Solaris 10 x86, FreeBSD, Debian Linux, Ubuntu Linux Windows 7/2008/Vista/XP/2003, Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris 10/11 x86/x86_64, Mac OS X 10.4.x/10.5.x/10.6.x, VMware 4.x Battery Module No Optional Fan No Yes

Manufacturer HighPoint LSI Product RocketRAID 2720SGL MegaRAID 9265-8i Form factor MD2/Low-Profile MD2/Low-Profile Number of SAS Ports Eight Eight SAS Bandwidth Per Port 6 Gb/s (SAS 2.0) 6 Gb/s (SAS 2.0) Internal SAS Ports 2 x SFF-8087 2 x SFF-8087 External SAS Ports No No Cache N/A 1 GB DDR3-1333 Host Interface PCIe 2.0 (x8) PCIe 2.0 (x8) XOR Engine And Clock Rate Marvell 9485 / Not Published LSI SAS2208 / 800 MHz Supported RAID Levels 0, 1, 5, 6, 10, 50 0, 1, 5, 6, 10, 60 Supported Operating Systems Windows 2000, XP, 2003, 2008, Vista, 7, RHEL/CentOS, SLES, OpenSuSE, Fedora Core, Debian, Ubuntu, FreeBSD bis 7.2 Microsoft Windows Vista/2008/Server 2003/2000/XP, Linux, Solaris (x86), Netware, FreeBSD, Vmware Battery Module No Optional Fan No No

Test Configuration

We connected eight Fujitsu MBA3147RC SAS hard disks (147 GB each) to the RAID controllers, while conducting the RAID level 0, 5, 6, and 10 benchmarks. The SSD tests were conducted with five Samsung SS1605.