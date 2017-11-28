Seasonic Focus Plus Gold 850 PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Load Regulation testing is detailed here.

Hold-Up Time

Our hold-up time tests are described in detail here.

The hold-up time we measure is pretty long, and the power-good signal is accurate. This is what we expect from a Seasonic PSU.

Inrush Current

For details on our inrush current testing, please click here.

With 115V, the inrush current is low. However, the situation turns with 230V input.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the SSR-850FX's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 5.222A 1.996A 1.987A 0.985A 84.992 86.748% 621 RPM 11.6 dB(A) 41.65°C 0.973 12.137V 5.010V 3.327V 5.078V 97.976 47.59°C 115.27V 2 11.485A 2.997A 2.979A 1.184A 170.301 90.194% 565 RPM 10.7 dB(A) 38.83°C 0.988 12.136V 5.009V 3.325V 5.069V 188.816 47.93°C 115.17V 3 18.076A 3.497A 3.490A 1.384A 255.483 91.014% 550 RPM 10.4 dB(A) 39.01°C 0.990 12.136V 5.008V 3.323V 5.059V 280.706 48.41°C 115.15V 4 24.667A 3.997A 3.973A 1.585A 340.575 91.022% 550 RPM 10.4 dB(A) 39.57°C 0.991 12.136V 5.007V 3.322V 5.050V 374.169 49.23°C 115.03V 5 30.861A 4.998A 4.968A 1.786A 425.082 90.655% 560 RPM 10.5 dB(A) 40.75°C 0.990 12.137V 5.006V 3.321V 5.041V 468.903 50.75°C 114.91V 6 37.117A 5.997A 5.965A 1.988A 510.384 90.095% 880 RPM 20.6 dB(A) 41.79°C 0.991 12.139V 5.005V 3.320V 5.031V 566.497 52.22°C 114.88V 7 43.348A 6.997A 6.961A 2.192A 595.278 89.427% 1333 RPM 31.4 dB(A) 42.33°C 0.991 12.138V 5.004V 3.319V 5.020V 665.660 52.93°C 114.75V 8 49.587A 7.998A 7.962A 2.395A 680.212 88.693% 1984 RPM 41.5 dB(A) 42.93°C 0.992 12.136V 5.003V 3.317V 5.011V 766.925 53.79°C 114.72V 9 56.248A 8.499A 8.474A 2.398A 765.241 87.942% 2310 RPM 45.1 dB(A) 44.02°C 0.992 12.136V 5.002V 3.316V 5.006V 870.166 55.12°C 114.58V 10 62.643A 9.000A 8.958A 3.009A 849.956 87.009% 2320 RPM 45.2 dB(A) 45.40°C 0.993 12.136V 5.002V 3.315V 4.987V 976.857 56.83°C 114.43V 11 69.683A 9.000A 8.962A 3.012A 935.525 85.851% 2320 RPM 45.2 dB(A) 47.19°C 0.993 12.138V 5.001V 3.314V 4.981V 1089.714 58.87°C 114.39V CL1 0.159A 12.001A 12.000A 0.001A 101.985 85.242% 560 RPM 10.5 dB(A) 43.42°C 0.983 12.145V 5.008V 3.329V 5.092V 119.642 53.02°C 115.24V CL2 70.008A 1.002A 1.001A 1.001A 863.063 87.262% 2320 RPM 45.2 dB(A) 45.75°C 0.993 12.137V 5.004V 3.315V 5.039V 989.045 56.15°C 114.43V

On every rail except the 5VSB one (which is still within 3%), the load regulation we observe is extremely tight. Seasonic's new platform achieves excellent performance in this discipline, despite its budget orientation. The measured efficiency levels are pretty good as well, while the fan profile is relaxed. It's only when you push the PSU hard, under 80% of its maximum-rated-capacity load and high operating temperatures, that the fan spins at full speed.



