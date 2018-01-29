Seasonic Prime Ultra Platinum 1000W PSU Review

Performance, Value, Noise & Efficiency

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the SSR-1000PD Ultra's total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

Click Here For More Results

Seasonic's new Ultra 1kW platform offers better performance than its predecessor, which was already among the best in this category. Naturally, then, the SSR-1000PD Ultra takes the crown.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

Click Here For More Results

The price tag is fair, so Seasonic's SSR-1000PD Ultra achieves a good (but not great) value score.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

Click Here For More Results

This is not the quietest 1kW PSU. However, as you can see, it seriously improves on the previous generation's acoustic performance.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

Click Here For More Results

The overall efficiency of our sample is a little lower than the SSR-1000PD we measured previously. That difference is very small, though. A second sample could fare better (or worse, for that matter).



MORE: Best Power Supplies



MORE: How We Test Power Supplies



MORE: All Power Supply Content