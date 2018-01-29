Seasonic Prime Ultra Platinum 1000W PSU Review

Teardown & Component Analysis

Before proceeding with this page we strongly encourage you to a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss. Our main tools for disassembling PSUs are a Thermaltronics soldering and rework station and a Hakko FR-300 desoldering gun. Finally, for the identification of tiny parts we use an Andonstar HDMI digital microscope.

General Data Manufacturer (OEM) Seasonic Platform Model Prime Ultra Platinum Primary Side Transient Filter 6x Y caps, 3x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV Inrush Protection NTC Thermistor & Relay Bridge Rectifier(s) 2x Vishay LVB2560 (600V, 25A @ 105°C) APFC MOSFETs 2x Infineon IPP60R125CP (650V, 16A @ 100°C, 0.125Ω) APFC Boost Diode 1x CREE C3D08060A (600V, 8A @ 152°C) Hold-up Cap(s) 1x Nippon Chemi-Con (400V, 450uF, 2000h @ 105°C, CE) 1x Hitachi (400V, 820uF, 2000h @ 105°C, HU) Main Switchers 4x Infineon IPP50R250CP (550V, 9A @ 100°C, 0.25Ω) Drivers For Main Switchers 2x Silicon Labs Si8230BD APFC Controller ON Semiconductor NPC1654 Switching Controller Champion CM6901 Topology Primary side: Full-Bridge & LLC Resonant Converter Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side +12V MOSFETs 4x Fairchild FDMS015N04B (40V, 100A @ 25°C, 1.5mΩ) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters: 6x Infineon BSC0906NS PWM Controller: APW7159 Filtering Capacitors Electrolytics: Nippon Chemi-Con (105°C, W), Nippon Chemi-Con (4000-10,000h @ 105°C, KY), Rubycon (6000-10,000h @ 105°C, ZLH), Nichicon (4000-10,000h @ 105°C, HE), 1x Rubycon (5VSB circuit, 105°C, YXD) Polymers: FPCAP, Nippon Chemi-Con Supervisor IC Weltrend WT7527V (OVP, UVP, OCP, SCP, PG ) & AS393M Fan Model Hong Hua HA13525H12F-Z (135mm, 12V, 0.50A, 2000 RPM, Fluid Dynamic Bearing) 5VSB Circuit Buck Converter Leadtrend LD7750R Rectifiers STMicroelectronics STU6N65K3 (650V, 3A @ 100°C, 1.3Ω) Infineon BSC0906NS(30V, 40A @ 100°C, 4.5mΩ) -12V Circuit Buck Converter Lite-On LSP5523 (3A max output current)

The Prime Ultra platform looks identical to the non-Ultra platform, just as we expected. One thing is for sure, though: the new PSU's fan profile is different. As a result, all Prime Ultra models feature much quieter operation than their predecessors. This is a major advancement for enthusiasts looking to build high-end PCs that don't make a lot of noise. Seasonic's engineers apparently took the safe road for its Prime Platinum and Gold units, tuning fan speeds aggressively. Along the way, they realized they went too far, giving us the SSR-1000PD Ultra's looser fan curve.

A full-bridge topology is used on this PSU's primary side, along with an LLC resonant converter. That's typical for high-efficiency circuits able to satisfy the toughest efficiency requirements from both 80 PLUS and Cybenetics. On the secondary side, FETs regulate the +12V rail, while a couple of VRMs handle the minor rails.

Build quality is top-notch and the design is clean. There's enough space around the main PCB's components to allow for optimal airflow, which is enhanced by a lack of cabling inside the chassis. Given the SSR-1000PD Ultra's compact dimensions and 1kW capacity, it's impressive that the main PCB isn't densely populated with components.

The following video shows the SSR-1000PD Ultra’s internals.



