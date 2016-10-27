SilverStone SFX Series SX700-LPT PSU Review

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features.

Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features OCP 12V: Not tested 5V: Not tested 3.3V: Not tested 5VSB: Not tested OPP PSU broke with 1040W Load (148.57%) OTP > 46 °C SCP 12V: Yes 5V: Yes 3.3V: Yes 5VSB: Yes -12V: Yes PWR_OK Does not function correctly NLO Yes SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: -

As you can see in the table above, OPP failed to protect the SX700-LPT, which eventually led to its destruction at 1040W (admittedly very high for this specific platform). Sirfa probably forgot to set the OPP trigger point properly. This can be very dangerous, as we noticed a burning smell from our sample right before it died with a loud explosion. That's why we have a large fire extinguisher in our lab. Thankfully we didn't need to deploy it.



We also asked for a second sample from SilverStone, which performed the same with the first one, meaning that it didn't shut down up to 1020 W - 1040 W load. We had to terminate the test early, because the PSU would definitely break eventually and in such situations we aren't concerned about the PSU, but for our equipment. SilverStone informed us that most likely we were unlucky with our samples, since according to their internal testing results the OPP is present and it is triggered a little above 900 W.

