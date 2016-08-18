SilverStone SX550 SFX PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images
Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.
To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12 V, 5 V and 3.3 V) as point zero.
Load Regulation Charts
Efficiency Chart
Compared to other Gold-rated PSUs, the results of this platform look poor. Surely efficiency isn't among the ACRF topology's strengths. However, we are pretty sure that FSP could improve the design in order to offer better overall performance.
Ripple Charts
Infrared Images
Toward the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).
The temperatures inside SilverStone's SX550 are normal, despite of the decreased efficiency under full load. Obviously the small fan does a pretty good job by effectively exhausting hot air generated by the ACRF-based platform.
Also, according to your thing the PS113 doesn't support OTP, even though this unit seems to. It also seems to support UVP. Doesn't quite make sense to me. http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/power-supplies-101,4193-22.html
how about Titan X Pascal cards / 1080 ti? They consume 435Watt total System power.
Also, my bad guys, I meant SF450 not 400.
maybe you should check the following cases :
http://www.fractal-design.com/home/product/cases/node-series/node-202
http://www.silverstonetek.com/product.php?pid=533
http://www.silverstonetek.com/raven/products/index.php?model=RVZ02
https://www.ncases.com/
https://www.dan-cases.com/
Budget power supplies over 500W really have no place in this world. People purchase budget power supplies over 500W for three reasons:
1) They have high end hardware and underestimate the need for a quality PSU
2) They are uninformed and think "more watts" is better.
3) They overestimate their power requirements.
I suppose you could argue if they have 225W of hardware a 550W unit like this is perfect in terms of efficiency. Okay, maybe so. But that depends on how much you value efficiency, I suppose.
The unit still performs poorly compared to Corsair. It's true, Corsair SF dominate the SFX market with the best units.
Does not need to be 1080 ti , any 250 watt GPU card ... from 390 , 390x to others .. there are people on budget and use such cards in compact systems .
I just mentioned gtx 1080 ti as a modern example ..