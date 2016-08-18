SilverStone SX550 SFX PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12 V, 5 V and 3.3 V) as point zero.

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

Compared to other Gold-rated PSUs, the results of this platform look poor. Surely efficiency isn't among the ACRF topology's strengths. However, we are pretty sure that FSP could improve the design in order to offer better overall performance.

Ripple Charts

Infrared Images

Toward the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

The temperatures inside SilverStone's SX550 are normal, despite of the decreased efficiency under full load. Obviously the small fan does a pretty good job by effectively exhausting hot air generated by the ACRF-based platform.