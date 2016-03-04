SilverStone Strider Platinum 750W Power Supply Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time And Inrush Current

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

The recorded hold-up time is much lower than the ATX spec's 17ms minimum requirement. Given the bulk cap's low capacity, this comes as no surprise to us. At least the power-good signal drops before the rails go out of spec, and not after like we saw from Zalman's ZM750-EBT, based on the same platform.

Inrush Current

The lack of an NTC thermistor for protection against large inrush currents results in over 100A of inrush current with 115V input and a greater than 70A reading with 230V. Sirfa must bring this down as soon as possible. We can't help but wonder why the company chose not to include a simple NTC thermistor at next to no cost.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests explores voltage rail stability and efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the supply's maximum in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.10A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 4.371A 1.972A 1.961A 0.991A 74.78 87.41% 0 0 49.79 °C 0.971 12.169V 5.069V 3.361V 5.044V 85.55 36.51 °C 115.1V 2 9.782A 2.958A 2.955A 1.191A 149.70 90.25% 1320 34.9 38.51 °C 0.988 12.152V 5.053V 3.348V 5.028V 165.87 39.91 °C 115.1V 3 15.561A 3.475A 3.474A 1.396A 224.87 91.53% 1300 34.7 38.84 °C 0.994 12.132V 5.038V 3.335V 5.008V 245.67 40.92 °C 115.1V 4 21.357A 3.983A 3.970A 1.601A 299.75 91.50% 1420 36.6 40.26 °C 0.996 12.107V 5.022V 3.323V 4.988V 327.60 43.17 °C 115.1V 5 26.833A 4.988A 4.983A 1.811A 374.67 91.19% 1500 37.8 41.29 °C 0.996 12.083V 5.004V 3.309V 4.968V 410.85 45.39 °C 115.0V 6 32.337A 6.021A 6.008A 2.021A 449.68 90.74% 1530 37.9 42.09 °C 0.996 12.057V 4.983V 3.295V 4.947V 495.58 46.72 °C 115.0V 7 37.870A 7.049A 7.038A 2.230A 524.60 90.12% 1600 40.5 43.24 °C 0.996 12.029V 4.962V 3.282V 4.927V 582.14 48.71 °C 115.0V 8 43.428A 8.097A 8.080A 2.446A 599.58 89.45% 1630 39.4 44.90 °C 0.997 12.001V 4.941V 3.267V 4.904V 670.33 51.06 °C 115.0V 9 49.451A 8.632A 8.635A 2.450A 674.61 88.73% 1630 39.4 46.23 °C 0.997 11.972V 4.925V 3.253V 4.890V 760.27 53.73 °C 115.0V 10 55.254A 9.171A 9.170A 3.091A 749.47 87.85% 1630 39.4 47.17 °C 0.997 11.941V 4.906V 3.238V 4.850V 853.09 56.07 °C 115.0V 11 61.661A 9.197A 9.211A 3.099A 824.31 87.00% 1630 39.4 47.89 °C 0.998 11.914V 4.892V 3.224V 4.837V 947.45 58.47 °C 115.0V CL1 0.100A 14.022A 14.005A 0.004A 117.66 82.61% 1630 39.4 46.32 °C 0.985 12.144V 4.974V 3.333V 5.074V 142.43 52.03 °C 115.1V CL2 62.459A 1.002A 1.003A 1.002A 759.46 88.66% 1630 39.4 47.45 °C 0.997 11.948V 4.969V 3.261V 4.940V 856.58 56.46 °C 115.0V

Load regulation is merely average on all rails. The ST75F-PT clearly cannot match its competition in this area. Under 20 percent load, the unit manages to satisfy the 80 Plus Platinum requirement. That's not the case at 50 percent of its max-rated capacity or full load, however. While we expected better efficiency under demanding loads, it seems that high operating temperatures have a significant impact on this PSU's performance.

The fan doesn't spin during the 10 percent load test, and up to the 30 percent test its output noise is low. It only exceeds 40 dB(A) during the 70 percent load test, likely due to a vibration since the fan's noise level drops below 40 dB(A) at full speed. Acoustic output is low overall thanks to a slow-spinning fan. Of course, the fan profile does get aggressive at high temperatures, which is why SilverStone rates its PSU for full-load operation at up to only 40 °C. For the record, the ST75F-PT easily delivered more than its full power at up to 48 °C ambient in our tests.