SilverStone Strider Titanium ST60F-TI PSU Review

Packaging, Contents, Exterior And Cabling

Packaging

The box is large and heavy. On the front, the product's model number is depicted in large letters and the Titanium efficiency badge resides in the bottom-right corner. On the front-bottom, you'll find some of the product's features, the most notable being high efficiency, compact dimensions, Japanese caps, fully modular cabling and the 120mm fan that promises quiet operation.

On the top is a list of available connectors, though it doesn't provide any information about cable length. On the same side you will also find the unit's specifications along with a power specifications table. Around back, SilverStone provides a link to its support email account along with a multi-lingual features list. Two graphs depict the efficiency and fan speed curves, while a chart shows the unit's dimensions and compares its size to 18cm-long PSUs. Clearly SilverStone is focusing on its compact dimensions here, since you won't find another Titanium-rated modular model only 15cm deep. Finally, there is another diagram depicting the modular board.

Contents

The PSU is protected inside of its box by packing foam. Accessories are stored inside a smaller box.

The bundle includes several zip ties, a small number of Velcro straps, fixing bolts and an AC power cord. Strangely enough, no user manuals were shipped along with our sample. SilverStone usually includes two of them.

Exterior

The matte finish is of high quality, and we highly appreciate the fact that it is fingerprint proof. The PSU's overall external design is rather boring though; it has nothing innovative or special to show. Around front, a classic honeycomb-style exhaust grille is used. Apparently, Enhance decided that a power switch is an unnecessary option. We strongly disagree, though. You see, when you you shut down your system, that doesn't mean your PSU is totally switched off as well. Rather, the 5VSB rail is in constant operation. In order to completely remove the input voltage, you need to toggle its switch off. That's not possible with the ST60F-TI though, since it doesn't have a power switch. As a result, your only option is to remove the power cable, which isn't particularly elegant. Alternatively, you could use a power strip with an on/off switch. In shoρt, it's a major faux pas to not to equip a PSU with a power switch.

On one of the sides is a power specifications table, while on the other side are some stickers. The most important of them is the one that depicts the version number. SilverStone is probably the only company that provides versioning information. SilverStone's logo is stamped onto the bottom of the chassis.

The modular panel includes a large number of sockets, with the four blue ones dedicated to PCIe cables. As you can see, there are two eight-pin sockets that accommodate as many EPS connectors. Of course, SilverStone only gives you one. This is partially justified, since the company probably doesn't want you using all four PCIe leads and two EPS ones at the same time on a 600W PSU.

SilverStone's snowflake logo, located at the center of the fan's grille, looks very nice.

Cabling

The stealth ribbon cables should be easy to hide inside of cases with dark interiors, and they'll also block less the airflow compared to round cables. Finally, we like the fact that the FDD connector is provided as an adapter instead of being fixed on a cable along with other peripheral connectors.