SilverStone SX650-G PSU Review: Lots Of Power In A Small Form Factor

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

Enermax ERV650SWT

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

The hold-up time we observed exceeded 17ms, while the power-good signal lasted longer than 16ms.

Inrush Current

Measured inrush currents were at normal levels under both voltage inputs.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the SX650-G’s efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 3.576A 1.976A 1.973A 0.981A 64.838 82.269% 1117 RPM 19.4 dB(A) 38.04°C 0.983 12.095V 5.066V 3.341V 5.080V 78.812 46.87°C 115.17V 2 8.189A 2.955A 2.965A 1.181A 129.760 87.294% 1117 RPM 19.4 dB(A) 38.52°C 0.993 12.082V 5.060V 3.334V 5.066V 148.647 47.99°C 115.16V 3 13.156A 3.464A 3.483A 1.381A 194.902 89.754% 1117 RPM 19.4 dB(A) 38.70°C 0.994 12.072V 5.054V 3.328V 5.057V 217.151 50.84°C 115.16V 4 18.128A 3.964A 3.970A 1.583A 259.795 90.430% 1117 RPM 19.4 dB(A) 39.16°C 0.996 12.059V 5.049V 3.321V 5.048V 287.289 54.21°C 115.16V 5 22.775A 4.961A 4.976A 1.786A 324.763 90.430% 1117 RPM 19.4 dB(A) 39.75°C 0.997 12.043V 5.042V 3.313V 5.031V 359.133 57.74°C 115.15V 6 27.436A 5.951A 5.987A 1.991A 389.724 90.114% 1117 RPM 19.4 dB(A) 40.35°C 0.998 12.027V 5.036V 3.306V 5.017V 432.479 59.31°C 115.15V 7 32.109A 6.964A 7.003A 2.196A 454.685 89.461% 1997 RPM 34.1 dB(A) 41.89°C 0.998 12.009V 5.028V 3.296V 5.005V 508.248 61.20°C 115.15V 8 36.796A 7.966A 8.020A 2.401A 519.667 88.794% 2265 RPM 36.8 dB(A) 43.22°C 0.998 11.993V 5.021V 3.290V 4.994V 585.248 62.77°C 115.15V 9 41.934A 8.476A 8.558A 2.404A 584.728 87.917% 2491 RPM 41.0 dB(A) 44.42°C 0.998 11.974V 5.017V 3.283V 4.988V 665.092 65.51°C 115.14V 10 47.041A 8.987A 9.063A 2.508A 649.626 87.191% 2790 RPM 44.7 dB(A) 45.93°C 0.998 11.956V 5.010V 3.276V 4.979V 745.061 68.71°C 115.14V 11 52.553A 8.994A 9.075A 2.510A 714.580 86.381% 2755 RPM 44.6 dB(A) 46.55°C 0.998 11.938V 5.007V 3.271V 4.974V 827.246 72.33°C 115.14V CL1 0.099A 13.019A 13.006A 0.005A 109.914 81.634% 1117 RPM 19.4 dB(A) 43.82°C 0.992 12.082V 5.047V 3.305V 5.096V 134.642 65.68°C 115.16V CL2 54.123A 1.003A 1.003A 1.002A 660.507 87.522% 2790 RPM 44.7 dB(A) 45.63°C 0.998 11.956V 5.034V 3.305V 5.039V 754.678 68.88°C 115.15V

The +12V rail demonstrated close to 1.3% deviation, while the 5V rail showed off even tighter load regulation at 1.18%. The 3.3V rail performed well enough at around 2.1%, and the 5VSB rail was at 2.64%.

SilverStone's SX650-G easily satisfied the 80 PLUS Gold specification's requirements, even under the tough conditions we applied.

Up through the 60% load test, SilverStone's SX650-G was nearly silent, despite an ambient temperature in the 38-40°C range. The fan kicked in hard during the 70% load test, though, and under full load it hit its peak speed (and close to 45 dB[A] noise).

