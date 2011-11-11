Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: PC Performance, Benchmarked

Medium Detail, No Anti-Aliasing

Let’s begin with medium-detail benchmarks. This is a good starting point because the game is visually appealing, but doesn't exact a debilitating load on your graphics card.

Even the GeForce GT 430 and Radeon HD 5570 achieve a minimum frame rate of at least 30 FPS at 1080p. Those are great results for such entry-level discrete cards. Of the add-in boards we tested, only the Radeon HD 6450 is too slow to run the game at 1280x1024 on medium detail settings.