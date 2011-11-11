Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: PC Performance, Benchmarked

Medium Detail, No Anti-Aliasing
Let’s begin with medium-detail benchmarks. This is a good starting point because the game is visually appealing, but doesn't exact a debilitating load on your graphics card.
Even the GeForce GT 430 and Radeon HD 5570 achieve a minimum frame rate of at least 30 FPS at 1080p. Those are great results for such entry-level discrete cards. Of the add-in boards we tested, only the Radeon HD 6450 is too slow to run the game at 1280x1024 on medium detail settings.
Looks like I'm both CPU and GPU limited with Phenom x4 and ATI 4870.
Just look at 6850/GTX460 and 6970/GTX 570. The 560 Ti and 6950 will be in the middle of those, closer to the higher end though.
But even if this game doesn't quite push the top cards, you gotta commend them for the great scaling! Some of the worst console ports doesn't even HAVE graphics settings, in other games the settings make little difference in the hardware needed, and based on these screenshots (if rather small, larger ones please!) the game looks almost as good if you turn the settings down some.