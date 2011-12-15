SSD Performance In The Office: Nine Applications Benchmarked

File Copy: Text
|Overall Statistics
|Elapsed Time
|00:22
|Read Operations
|725
|Write Operations
|680
|Data Read
|48.18 MB
|Data Written
|19.64 MB
|Disk Busy Time
|0.19 s
|Average Data Rate
|350.32 MB/s
File copies are a part of daily life in the PC world. Some of us need to share information between computers, print documents on another machine, or collaborate on the same data. Within an office environment, copies are part of the backup process, and they're involved in keeping our hard drives organized.
Although this is a simple, straightforward task to which we usually don't pay any mind, it's a more read-heavy operation than you might realize. Our trace consists of copying about 20 MB of predominantly text-based documents from the Windows desktop to the Documents folder. Perhaps unexpectedly, this task incurs significant overhead, which is the result of Windows reading the data after it's copied to create a thumbnail database.
I/O Trends:
- 57% of all operations occur at a queue depth of one
- 21% of all operations occur at a queue depth of 33
- 84% of all data transferred is sequential
- 45% of all operations are 4 KB in transfer size
- 34% of all operations are 128 KB in transfer size
I suppose I can see some inexpensive reliable SSDs in office machines in the near future, mostly to reduce the failures connected with mechanical drives and speed up boot times and installation times.
SSD not really appropriate.
Unless by office computer you mean where you have the only computer in the office, or files do not need to be shared around the office.
Given the amount of work people do who open large files (where an ssd may be appropriate), they are too small/too expensive to be justified.
Example, large 3d CaD drawings, spend extra money on them loading faster, lose funds for better overall computer (graphics especially).
I find it ironic that the only place your tiny ssd drives are good enough are in computers where speed isn't important in the first place. Until 320GB ssd's can compete with regular magnetic drives, it isn't an option to upgrade.
Imagine the added cost of upgrading the 2442 registered clients to ssd drives! About half could make do with a 120GB drive, and the rest would need at least 160GB and possibly bigger.
That's an expense you can't possibly gain in productivity.
Replacing sas drives with ssd's might make sense for your database or vmware/hyper-v systems, but it isn't going to make much sense on the majority of workstations.