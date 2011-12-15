SSD Performance In The Office: Nine Applications Benchmarked

File Copy: Text

Overall Statistics File Copy: Text Elapsed Time 00:22 Read Operations 725 Write Operations 680 Data Read 48.18 MB Data Written 19.64 MB Disk Busy Time 0.19 s Average Data Rate 350.32 MB/s

File copies are a part of daily life in the PC world. Some of us need to share information between computers, print documents on another machine, or collaborate on the same data. Within an office environment, copies are part of the backup process, and they're involved in keeping our hard drives organized.

Although this is a simple, straightforward task to which we usually don't pay any mind, it's a more read-heavy operation than you might realize. Our trace consists of copying about 20 MB of predominantly text-based documents from the Windows desktop to the Documents folder. Perhaps unexpectedly, this task incurs significant overhead, which is the result of Windows reading the data after it's copied to create a thumbnail database.

I/O Trends: