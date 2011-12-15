SSD Performance In The Office: Nine Applications Benchmarked

Microsoft Word: Typing

Overall Statistics Microsoft Word: Typing Elapsed Time 18:53 Read Operations 5857 Write Operations 2726 Data Read 173.24 MB Data Written 43.30 MB Disk Busy Time 2.63 s Average Data Rate 82.47 MB/s

It should come as no surprise that there's very little I/O involved in simple tasks like typing. Most of the activity represented in this trace occurs when we open Microsoft Word and save our document. Actually, the latter is far more storage-intensive than you might think. We spent about 18 minutes to transcribe three pages worth of text from a CNN article. The end result was a Word document only 16 KB in size. However, the act of saving actually involves reading more than 100 MB and writing 20 MB.

I/O Trends: