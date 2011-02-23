Trending

SPONSORED - SONY VAIO BUSINESS NOTEBOOKS: Don't Let Their Good Looks Deceive You

Sony VAIO Z Series - Ultra-Portable

state flash memory banks, of 128 or 256 gigabytes apiece.  When you take advantage of ReadyBoost technology in Microsoft Windows 7 Professional, those solid-state drives pull double-duty, speeding up your boot times from the usual full minute to just seconds.

You’ve noticed the Z Series chassis already.  Sony replaced hot, heavy steel with a single slab of ultra-cool, ultralight milled aluminum.  Together with optional carbon fiber reinforced casing — the same technology used to refine a Formula 1 racing chassis — this design brings VAIO Z Series weight down to just over 3 pounds, while at the same time driving standard battery capacity up to an incredible 7 hours.

Super Light Sony VAIO Z Series Notebook

Maybe none of that matters if you can’t turn it on, or if it doesn’t fit on the airplane’s tray table, or if it pumps out heat like a Dutch oven.

That’s why Sony engineers took the lessons they learned in perfecting VAIO Z Series, and applied them to every other business PC they build.  They made VAIO S Series to move with you, through airports, through customs, through taxis and bus rides, and into the field, where your office can be the top of the world or the side of the road.

S Series features durable magnesium alloy casing and intelligent G-sensor technology, protecting the hard disk drive from drops, falls, and sudden impact.  Sony’s engineers applied the lessons they learned from redesigning the Z Series, in rethinking every PC that Sony builds.  For S Series, they improved their existing magnesium alloy casing and rearranged the internal components for maximum heat

25 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Anomalyx 23 February 2011 06:24
    I'll pass on the VAIO. They might force a BIOS update that will disallow me from installing Linux.
  • cougarsmitty 23 February 2011 06:33
    Nice specs, nice layout and an interesting take on graphics. However, Windows 7 Home Premium is why this product won't go far in the business world.
  • r0g 23 February 2011 07:26
    Preloaded with a metric butt-ton of crap and proprietary as hell - not for me thanks. Hopefully they've mended their ways now but I've always thought of Sony as an all shirt and no trousers manufacturer, and a very expensive shirt at that! If you want a good value laptop Toshiba are cheaper, more reliable and they'll actually sell you spare parts rather than make you use the hideously expensive "authorized" repair shops when it does break. If you want beautiful, don't mind highly proprietary behavior and money is no object get an Apple, they can run windows these days if that's your bag.
  • joelmartinez 23 February 2011 08:32
    Sony Vaio is a poor hipster's apple (I don't like either brands)
  • cgramer 23 February 2011 21:28
    I guess I missed the "SPONSORED" part of the headline. Oops.
  • 23 February 2011 21:29
    wow, not for the notebooks, but for the text !

    that's not a review, its a love letter ! when they talk about the i3/5/7 intel family!

    couldn't get to the end, too much declared love for me in there !

    and BTW, Anomalyx you're darn right ... and if they change bios and I'm not able to run Linux or FreeBSD ?

    thanks, but no thanks.

  • lsilvest 23 February 2011 21:49
    1. Since when is Sony associated with quality audio?

    2. Vaio products have a history of bugs and problems, especially with heat in both laptops and desktops.

  • treker137 23 February 2011 22:29
    Does it come with rootkit pre-installed?
  • flacoman3 23 February 2011 22:30
    Is this a review or an advertisement?

    "At the heart of every Sony VAIO business notebook PC is the best engineered processing engines the world has ever seen: Intel’s Core i3, i5, and i7 processors."

    "The Sony engineers are charged with this mission: Sacrifice nothing."

    lol cmon seriously can someone actually review this model instead of spending the whole time jizzing all over sony and intel?
  • cgramer 23 February 2011 22:40
    flacoman3Is this a review or an advertisement?
    It's an advertisement. Note the "SPONSORED" part of the headline. I missed it at first, too. D'oh! :-)
