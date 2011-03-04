Intel SSD 510-Series 250 GB Review: Adopting 6 Gb/s SATA

Benchmark Results: CrystalDiskMark Streaming Performance
CDM backs up the results from Iometer. Mainly, Intel is able to push nearly its rated 500 MB/s sequential read speed. This should be a major boon to video editors and gamers looking for fast level load times.
The fact that OCZ’s drives are rated for higher sequential read performance but fail to beat Intel’s SSD 510 suggests that the company is overstating specified performance there.
Interestingly, everything down to the Crucial RealSSD C300 employs 6 Gb/s SATA. Under that, you’re looking at a bottleneck imposed by the physical interface.
Intel differentiates itself even more distinctly in sequential writes by achieving greater than 300 MB/s—very close to its rated 315 MB/s.
Again, OCZ’s Vertex 3s come nowhere near the 525 MB/s cited in its literature. They’re still very fast, though. Also notable is the fact that the Vertex 2 based on 25 nm NAND even gets outperformed by Intel’s X25-M.
IMO, don't buy a premium SSD for booting Windows. In fact, I go for weeks at a time without rebooting at all.
Link to the XS thread you're referencing? We going to be putting more effort into quantifying real-world storage workloads in the next two months, given some new software. This could definitely help mold the work we do. The goal, of course, is real-world relevance.
Cheers,
Chris
http://www.xtremesystems.org/forums/showthread.php?t=260956
My beef with this whole synthetic benchmarking is that I think the vast majority of users are unaware that getting this SSD or that SSD will make absolutely no material difference. Why don't reviewers benchmark actual things people are interested in? e.g. booting Windows 7, loading Dragon Age Origins/COD Black Ops, archiving a folder, launching Thunderbird/Firefox/Photoshop, running a virus scan? Is it because there will be no material difference between any performance SSD manufactured in the last 3 years? The thread above also notes that aside from SYNTHETIC benchmarks, raiding SSDs makes absolutely no difference in anything you do in a typical day to day environment.
Yes, absolutely enterprise class users might get something tangible out of these new drives, but I suspect they are not the core audience of Tom's Hardware.
I'd agree that the synthetic measurements are primarily used to draw "worst-case" comparisons. There is a very deliberate reason I wanted to break down most of the results by queue depth this time around--specifically to demonstrate how wildly performance can differ based on QD. And as you mention, at a QD of 1, an SSD is doing a lot less for the average desktop user than it would if you were hammering it with the concurrent requests of a database server.
If you look at the task breakdown of PCMark Vantage, it comes relatively close to real-world usage. My problem with that metric is its consistency. Futuremark is aware that Vantage wasn't written to test SSDs optimally, and I'm expecting the company to come out with something very soon that improves its utility in that regard.
I personally don't see anything *wrong* with running real-world tests, like Windows start-up, level-loading, or launching a sequence of apps. The only challenge there is time. Adding more benchmarks is never a problem--it's what the readers want to see.
I'll go through the XS thread with a couple of staffers and see what we come away with.
Cheers nitrium,
Chris
Oh, and in all my ranting I forgot to thank you (and your colleagues) for the excellent work you do. It is very much appreciated!
If you're going to jump to the next level, it makes it really hard to consider Intel at this point.