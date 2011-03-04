Intel SSD 510-Series 250 GB Review: Adopting 6 Gb/s SATA

Benchmark Results: CrystalDiskMark Streaming Performance

CDM backs up the results from Iometer. Mainly, Intel is able to push nearly its rated 500 MB/s sequential read speed. This should be a major boon to video editors and gamers looking for fast level load times.

The fact that OCZ’s drives are rated for higher sequential read performance but fail to beat Intel’s SSD 510 suggests that the company is overstating specified performance there.

Interestingly, everything down to the Crucial RealSSD C300 employs 6 Gb/s SATA. Under that, you’re looking at a bottleneck imposed by the physical interface.

Intel differentiates itself even more distinctly in sequential writes by achieving greater than 300 MB/s—very close to its rated 315 MB/s.

Again, OCZ’s Vertex 3s come nowhere near the 525 MB/s cited in its literature. They’re still very fast, though. Also notable is the fact that the Vertex 2 based on 25 nm NAND even gets outperformed by Intel’s X25-M.