Intel SSD 910 Review: PCI Express-Based Enterprise Storage

4 KB Random Performance
The Intel SSD 910 absolutely holds its own compared the larger and more expensive OCZ R4 in our random read test. The 800 GB variant even tops its 180 000 IOPS specification, clearing 225 000 IOPS at queue depths of 64 and 128. At lower queue depths, it even slides ahead of the R4. The 400 GB model does similarly well, topping 110 000 IOPS (versus its 90 000 IOPS specification).
When it comes to random I/O performance, neither drive's specification changes whether you're in Default or Maximum Performance mode. Our testing demonstrates almost identical results between the two configurations in all Iometer tests.
There is also no benefit to treating each drive as a separate volume, which isn’t the case in subsequent testing.
Moving on to random writes, once again, Intel's SSD 910 outperforms its rated specifications. The 800 GB incarnation hovers in the 75 000 to 80 000 IOPS range, while the 400 GB model hits its 38 000 IOPS spec at a queue depth of four.
The picture isn’t as favorable compared to the R4, though, which uses eight SandForce 2582 controllers to plow through the 4K write test. That shouldn't be a surprise, though, given the R4's size and cost.
Testing the 800 GB SSD 910 as four 200 GB drives does give it a clear advantage at lower queue depths. This difference is observed in all of the Iometer tests where writes are involved.
Average access times are very consistent across runs for the Intel drives, but are not fast enough to catch OCZ's R4.
Maximum response time, on the other hand, favors Intel's hardware in all cases. The 800 GB SSD 910, tested as individual disks (JBOD), does a wonderful job keeping the worst-case response time very low.
Review sites never cover real world use - that is to live with it day in day out (reliability), its not all about raw speed and performance.
As best I understand it as it was descibed by the company that analyzed these failed drives, a block of NAND flash either went bad or became inaccessible by the controller rendering the drives useless and unable to be accessed by normal means of hooking it up to a SATA or USB port. Two drives, different NAND (50 nm for the G1 and 34 nm for the G2), same failure mode.
Once again, this is not definitive, just my observations but to me, I think review sites need to be a little more cautious about how they qualify intel's reputation for quality and reliability because from my perspective, intel has neither and I have since began using crucial SSD's. Hopefully, I will see much longer life from these new drives.
Intel, you should test these drive in that real world application. EMC, VM-ware and several data bases carve out some LUN's and Push the envelope. In this situation, should the device prove worthy, the 4000 price tag will come down very fast, and the data center will put it trust in product, So for those reading this for your personal home workstation and gaming ridge, you need not apply in this arena.
Intel is just about 18-months 2 years of owning the data center, Even EMC is powered by intel.
This drive, and every other piece of enterprise hardware out there, was never meant to be used by consumers.
Check out the Sequential Performance page, lists both compressible and incompressible. For all the other tests, random (incompressible) data was used.