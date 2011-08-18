SSD Performance In Crysis 2, World Of Warcraft, And Civilization V

Gameplay In Sid Meier's Civilization V

Overall Statistics Civilization V: Gameplay Elapsed Time 41:48 Read Operations 714 Write Operations 6468 Data Read 49.11 MB Data Written 0.46 GB Disk Busy Time 1.56 s Average Data Rate 332.53 MB/s

Playing a game is almost purely write-oriented because its progress has to be updated continually to a temporary location on the drive. Civilization V follows that trend to some degree, but it does so using fewer write operations than Crysis 2 (and more than World of Warcraft).

Most of the write operations are 128 KB sequential transfers at a queue depth of one. There are a fair number of higher-depth transfers, but they are all evenly distributed between two and eight.

I/O Trends:

85% of all operations are sequential

49% of all operations occur at a queue depth of one

46% of all operations occur between queue depths of two and eight

53% 128 KB, 30% 4 KB

Seek Distance

QD