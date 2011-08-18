SSD Performance In Crysis 2, World Of Warcraft, And Civilization V

Gameplay In Sid Meier's Civilization V
|Overall Statistics
|Civilization V: Gameplay
|Elapsed Time
|41:48
|Read Operations
|714
|Write Operations
|6468
|Data Read
|49.11 MB
|Data Written
|0.46 GB
|Disk Busy Time
|1.56 s
|Average Data Rate
|332.53 MB/s
Playing a game is almost purely write-oriented because its progress has to be updated continually to a temporary location on the drive. Civilization V follows that trend to some degree, but it does so using fewer write operations than Crysis 2 (and more than World of Warcraft).
Most of the write operations are 128 KB sequential transfers at a queue depth of one. There are a fair number of higher-depth transfers, but they are all evenly distributed between two and eight.
I/O Trends:
- 85% of all operations are sequential
- 49% of all operations occur at a queue depth of one
- 46% of all operations occur between queue depths of two and eight
- 53% 128 KB, 30% 4 KB
Longer loading times are not crucial when all you want is to frag your enemies!
Doesn't this reduce the life of a SSD?
I'd like to see how the witcher stacks up with SSD. You are constantly having to load different areas the entire game so I made sure to have that on the SSD while playing it hoping to reduce the load times. Would like to see if that really paid off or not.
Does that mean if you had an infinitely fast disk, the level loading would take 56s? In which case, where is the bottleneck for level loading? Is it CPU bound? (if so, why isn't CPU usage at 100% when loading a level?) Memory? Graphics card?