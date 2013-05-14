One SSD Vs. Two In RAID: Which Is Better?

Real-World Benchmarks: Booting Up And Shutting Down Windows 8

Our Windows 8-based benchmark system boots up fastest with the single 256 GB 840 Pro, followed by the 512 GB model. The two RAID 0 arrays place third and fourth, while the individual 128 GB drives brings up the rear. However, the difference between first and last place is only 1.1 seconds.

When it comes to shutting Windows 8 back down, the twin 128 GB SSD RAID array does best. Then again, it's only ahead by a slim margin. The difference between first and last place is a miniscule 0.4 seconds.