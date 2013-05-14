One SSD Vs. Two In RAID: Which Is Better?

Results: Sequential Read And Write Performance

As expected, the RAID 0-based setups, consisting of two 128 GB and two 256 GB SSDs, solidly beat the single-drive configurations in our sequential read and write test. In fact, the two striped 256 GB drives provide about twice the performance of the single drives. The two 128 GB SSDs aren't quite as strong in sequential writes, which we might have predicted based on the throughput numbers gleaned from one 128 GB 840 Pro.

According to Samsung’s specs, the 128 GB 840 Pro should be expected to post less read and write performance than the larger models. So, we're getting consistent results.