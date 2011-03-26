SSDs In RAID: A Performance Scaling Analysis

Benchmark Results: PCMark Vantage

In contrast to Iometer and CrystalDiskMark, PC Mark Vantage shows significantly less differences when adding more SSDs. The RAID array is still better than a single drive, but the scaling is much worse. This is mostly due to the nature of the benchmark itself, however. It mainly focuses on consumer scenarios, and we chose to include it mostly for the sake of painting a bigger picture.

The difference is smallest in the gaming benchmarks, since the HDD data rate only plays a small part of gaming performance.

The greatest performance increase is seen in the Windows Media Center tests, as it measures the streaming capabilities of the system.