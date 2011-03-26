SSDs In RAID: A Performance Scaling Analysis

Benchmark Results: PCMark Vantage
In contrast to Iometer and CrystalDiskMark, PC Mark Vantage shows significantly less differences when adding more SSDs. The RAID array is still better than a single drive, but the scaling is much worse. This is mostly due to the nature of the benchmark itself, however. It mainly focuses on consumer scenarios, and we chose to include it mostly for the sake of painting a bigger picture.
The difference is smallest in the gaming benchmarks, since the HDD data rate only plays a small part of gaming performance.
The greatest performance increase is seen in the Windows Media Center tests, as it measures the streaming capabilities of the system.
3 reason hold me back moving HD to SSD.
1st. money VS pre GB.
2nd. the technology is mature enough to keep that real speed in stabilize performance.
3rd. RAID support in SSD still in wonderland.
conclusion. all the read/write speed in the benchmark is full of BS, but if you can maintain the driver is reading purpose only but never erase and delete any old data and rewrite new files into it. and you are a heavily download user. you will lost the speed advance reading/writing in a SSD over a traditional HD. SSD is pretty fast only in a fresh windows install for the first time. it will lose speed performance in time and you have to do another fresh reinstall again and again.