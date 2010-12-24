SSD Performance: TRIM And Firmware Updates Tested

Benchmark Results: PCMark Vantage Windows Defender, Media Center, Media Player

Windows Defender hardly involves any write operation, which is why there are only small differences here.

Windows Media Center performance is now a bit more solid with the firmware release 0701 and TRIM switched on.

Adding music to the Windows Media Player happens with a minimum performance impact on the 0701 firmware and with TRIM, as the drive remains at 132 MB/s and up, while the older firmware had to admit defeat to our torture testing, delivering 87 MB/s on the third PCMark Vantage run after 30 minutes idle time.