Could An SSD Be The Best Upgrade For Your Old PC?

Benchmark Results: Random Read/Write

Thanks to solid-state technology's responsiveness, the difference between SSDs and mechanical storage is even larger in random 512 KB transfers. Let's have a look at what happens when we use 4 KB reads and writes, rather than 512 KB pieces of data.

The SSD is roughly 40x faster than the hard drives when it comes to 4 KB random read operations, achieving 14-18 MB/s instead of 0.5 MB/s. This is the case for individual I/O requests. We expect that when you start to pile on pending commands, the situation becomes even more pronounced.

Now we’re seeing 130x to 210x more performance from the SSDs. The hard drives still deliver between 0.6 and 0.9 MB/s of effective throughput, while the SSDs move 130 MB/s in our 4 KB random read test. When it comes to writes the gap closes a bit. However, it's still the difference between night and day: 0.6-1.1 MB/s for the hard drives versus 75 MB/s on the SSD.