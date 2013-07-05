Does Your Storage Controller Affect The Performance Of An SSD?

Chipsets, SATA Controllers, And The Test Platforms

Again, in order to measure the performance of our 840 Pro on various platforms, we rounded up a total of seven motherboards, each one sporting a different south bridge or platform controller hub.

South Bridge Motherboard Chipset Socket Number and Type of SATA Ports AMD A75 MSI A75MA-G55 AMD A75 FM1 6 x SATA 6Gb/s AMD SB750 MSI 790FX-GD70 AMD 790FX AM3 6 x SATA 3Gb/s AMD SB950 Asus M5A99X EVO AMD 990X AM3 6 x SATA 6Gb/s Intel ICH10R MSI Big Bang Intel X58 Express LGA 1366 6 x SATA 3Gb/s Intel P55 Gigabyte P55A-UD7 Intel P55 Express LGA 1156 6 x SATA 3Gb/s Intel Z77 Asus P8Z77-V Pro Intel Z77 Express LGA 1155 2 x SATA 6Gb/s Intel Z87 Intel DZ87KLT-75K Intel Z87 Express LGA 1150 6 x SATA 6Gb/s

In addition to the seven different integrated storage controllers, we also used five third-party SATA controllers, three of which power PCIe add-in cards (Asus U3S6, HighPoint Rocket 620, and HighPoint Rocket 1220), while the other two are soldered onto a motherboard (Asus P8Z77-V Pro und MSI Big Bang).

SATA Controller PCIe Slot Card or Motherboard Motherboard Used Chipset Socket # and Type of SATA Ports ASMedia ASM1061 Mounted on motherboard Asus P8Z77-V Pro Intel Z77 LGA 1155 2 x SATA 6Gb/s Marvell 88SE9123-NAA2 Asus U3S6 (PCIe x4) Asus P8Z77-V Pro Intel Z77 LGA 1155 2 x SATA 6Gb/s Marvell 88SE9125-NAA2 HighPoint Rocket 620 Asus P8Z77-V Pro Intel Z77 LGA 1155 2 x SATA 6Gb/s Marvell 88SE9128-NAA2 Mounted on motherboard MSI Big Bang Intel X58 LGA 1366 2 x SATA 6Gb/s Marvell 88SE9130-NAA2 HighPoint Rocket 1220 (PCIe x1) Asus P8Z77-V Pro Intel Z77 LGA 1155 2 x SATA 6Gb/s

Test Configuration and Test Platform