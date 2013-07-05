Does Your Storage Controller Affect The Performance Of An SSD?

Chipsets, SATA Controllers, And The Test Platforms
Again, in order to measure the performance of our 840 Pro on various platforms, we rounded up a total of seven motherboards, each one sporting a different south bridge or platform controller hub.
|South Bridge
|Motherboard
|Chipset
|Socket
|Number and Type of SATA Ports
|AMD A75
|MSI A75MA-G55
|AMD A75
|FM1
|6 x SATA 6Gb/s
|AMD SB750
|MSI 790FX-GD70
|AMD 790FX
|AM3
|6 x SATA 3Gb/s
|AMD SB950
|Asus M5A99X EVO
|AMD 990X
|AM3
|6 x SATA 6Gb/s
|Intel ICH10R
|MSI Big Bang
|Intel X58 Express
|LGA 1366
|6 x SATA 3Gb/s
|Intel P55
|Gigabyte P55A-UD7
|Intel P55 Express
|LGA 1156
|6 x SATA 3Gb/s
|Intel Z77
|Asus P8Z77-V Pro
|Intel Z77 Express
|LGA 1155
|2 x SATA 6Gb/s
|Intel Z87
|Intel DZ87KLT-75K
|Intel Z87 Express
|LGA 1150
|6 x SATA 6Gb/s
In addition to the seven different integrated storage controllers, we also used five third-party SATA controllers, three of which power PCIe add-in cards (Asus U3S6, HighPoint Rocket 620, and HighPoint Rocket 1220), while the other two are soldered onto a motherboard (Asus P8Z77-V Pro und MSI Big Bang).
|SATA Controller
|PCIe Slot Card or Motherboard
|Motherboard Used
|Chipset
|Socket
|# and Type of SATA Ports
|ASMedia ASM1061
|Mounted on motherboard
|Asus P8Z77-V Pro
|Intel Z77
|LGA 1155
|2 x SATA 6Gb/s
|Marvell 88SE9123-NAA2
|Asus U3S6 (PCIe x4)
|Asus P8Z77-V Pro
|Intel Z77
|LGA 1155
|2 x SATA 6Gb/s
|Marvell 88SE9125-NAA2
|HighPoint Rocket 620
|Asus P8Z77-V Pro
|Intel Z77
|LGA 1155
|2 x SATA 6Gb/s
|Marvell 88SE9128-NAA2
|Mounted on motherboard
|MSI Big Bang
|Intel X58
|LGA 1366
|2 x SATA 6Gb/s
|Marvell 88SE9130-NAA2
|HighPoint Rocket 1220 (PCIe x1)
|Asus P8Z77-V Pro
|Intel Z77
|LGA 1155
|2 x SATA 6Gb/s
Test Configuration and Test Platform
|System Hardware
|Hardware
|Details
|Marvell 88SE9125-NAA2 Highpoint Rocket 620 (PCI x1) 2 x SATA 6Gb/s
|Asus P8Z77-V Pro, Intel Core i7-3770K, Chipset: Intel Z77, LGA 1155
|Marvell 88SE9123-NAA2 Asus U3S6 (PCI x4) 2 x SATA 6Gb/s
|Marvell 88SE9130-NAA2 Highpoint Rocket 1220 (PCI x1) 2 x SATA 6Gb/s
|ASMedia ASM1061 (Integrated) 2 x SATA 6Gb/s
|Intel Z77 (SATA 6Gb/s)
|Intel ICH10R 6 x SATA 3Gb/s
|MSI Big Bang, Intel Core i7-980X, Chipset: Intel X58, LGA 1366
|Marvell 88SE9128-NAA2 2 x SATA 6Gb/s
|Intel P55 6 x SATA 3Gb/s
|Gigabyte P55A-UD7, Intel Core i7-870, Chipset: Intel P55, LGA 1156
|AMD SB950 6 x SATA 6Gb/s
|Asus M5A99X EVO, AMD FX-8350, Chipset: AMD 990X, Socket AM3
|Intel Z87 6 x SATA 6Gb/s
|Intel DZ87KLT-75K, Intel Core i7-4770K, Chipset: Intel Z87, LGA 1150
|AMD A75 6 x SATA 6Gb/s
|MSI A75MA-G55, AMD A6-3670, Chipset: A75, Socket FM1
|AMD SB750 6 x SATA 3Gb/s
|MSI 790FX-GD70, AMD Phenom II X4 965, Chipset: AMD 790FX, Socket AM3
|DDR3 Memory (Dual-Channel)
|2 x 8 GB DDR3-1600 CL10-10-10-27, Corsair Vengance CMZ16GX3M2A1600C10
|DDR3 Memory (Dual-Channel)
|2 x 8 GB DDR3-1866 CL10-11-10-30, G.Skill RipjawsX F3-14900CL10D-16GBXL
|DDR3 Memory (Quad-Channel)
|4 x 4 GB Kingston KHX1600C9D3K2/8GX
|System SSD
|Intel X25-M G1 , 80 GB, Firmware 0701, SATA 3Gb/s
|Controller
|Intel PCH Z68 SATA 6Gb/s
|Power Supply
|Seasonic X-760 760 W, SS-760KM Active PFC F3
|Benchmarks
|Performance Measurements
|h2benchw 3.16 PCMark 7 1.0.4
|I/O Performance
|Iometer 2006.07.27 File server Benchmark Web server Benchmark Database Benchmark Workstation Benchmark Streaming Reads Streaming Writes 4 KB Random Reads 4 KB Random Writes
|System Software & Drivers
|Driver
|Details
|Operating System
|Windows 8 Pro x64
|AMD South Bridges
|AMD Chipset Drivers 13.4
|Intel Z77 And Z87 Express
|Intel RST 12.5.0.1066
|All other
|Windows 8 integrated driver
As a side note, when can we see an usb3.0 controller comparison with those new AMD and Intel chipsets?
are garbage. Notice how often the P55 matches or beats one of the Marvell
6gbit controllers. The PCIe x1 link issue is bad enough, but sometimes even
having a proper connection doesn't help their performance.
Also not mentioned is SSD reliability. The only time I've ever had problems
with an SSD were when it was connected to a Marvell controller (eg. failed
fw update; move the SSD to an Intel port, the update then works ok).
Ian.
Most of the embedded chipsets (or external chipsets) carry a multiplexer between SATA and PCI Express. The CPUs accept PCI Express connections, not SATA, so there is a conversion that must be made, which is done by the SATA chipset. Each lane on PCI Express 2.0 supports approximately 8GB/s, and PCI Express 3.0 supports approximately 15 GB/s.
Here's the problem I have seen in external expansion slots. They connect 4 SATA slots to a single PCI Express 2.0. So potentially, four connected SATA 6 GB/s drives, or 24 GB/s total I/O throughput, is being processed into a single 5 GB/s connection to the CPU. I don't care how good the SATA chipset is at processing and prioritizing I/O data, you are going to have an I/O bottleneck. Even four SATA 3 GB/s drives create a total of 12 GB/s throughput, more than a single PCI Express 2.0 lane can handle. SSDs can approach speeds greater than 3 GB/s, so it is not a theoretical bottleneck, it is a very real limitation.
So going back to the article. At most, I have seen 4 SATA slots connected to a single PCI Express 2.0 lane. I have seen 6 or 8 connected to either 2 discrete lanes or a 2x lane (or 4x lane when talking about SAS), which carries approximately 10 GB/s of total throughput. So depending on the implementation of the embedded chipset on the motherboard, it may be the PCI Express lanes giving you the throughput limitation and not the SATA chipset. Different ports may be connected to different 1x PCI Express lanes or to a 2x lane, giving you either two discrete paths to the CPU, maximizing throughput, or a larger pipeline to the CPU, which is better than a 1x lane but not nearly as good as discrete pathways.
I have an external PCI Express controller with a few drives on my main system, and when transferring files from drives on the internal (motherboard) chipset to drives on the connected card, there is a noticeable throughput difference.
No, OF COURSE and OBVIOUSLY you plug devices into the built-in southbridge-connected SATA ports. Anyone who even thinks about installing his own SSD will AUTOMATICALLY do that, not go out and buy a separate SATA controller!