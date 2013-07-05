Does Your Storage Controller Affect The Performance Of An SSD?

Results: PCMark Vantage And Tom's Hardware Storage Bench
In most PCMark 7 storage tests, Intel's Z77 and Z87 chipsets take first and second place, though AMD's SB950 and A75 are not far behind. As you shift down to the Marvell-based controllers and the 3 Gb/s logic, performance falls off a little more dramatically (though it's still quite fast).
Vantage favors the two most recent Intel chipsets a lot more. We'd take those numbers with a grain of salt though; Vantage wasn't written with SSDs in mind, so it's likely that we're seeing an exaggeration of the true performance differences between these controllers in that metric. The challenge is that vendors are still leaning hard on Vantage as a tool for demonstrating the performance of their products, so we think it's important for us to correlate what those numbers show to what newer tests suggests. But now that PCMark 8 is out, we're hoping the industry shifts away from Futuremark's now two-generation-old system suite. We plan on incorporating PCMark 8 moving forward.
Tom's Hardware Storage Bench
As a side note, when can we see an usb3.0 controller comparison with those new AMD and Intel chipsets?
are garbage. Notice how often the P55 matches or beats one of the Marvell
6gbit controllers. The PCIe x1 link issue is bad enough, but sometimes even
having a proper connection doesn't help their performance.
Also not mentioned is SSD reliability. The only time I've ever had problems
with an SSD were when it was connected to a Marvell controller (eg. failed
fw update; move the SSD to an Intel port, the update then works ok).
Ian.
Most of the embedded chipsets (or external chipsets) carry a multiplexer between SATA and PCI Express. The CPUs accept PCI Express connections, not SATA, so there is a conversion that must be made, which is done by the SATA chipset. Each lane on PCI Express 2.0 supports approximately 8GB/s, and PCI Express 3.0 supports approximately 15 GB/s.
Here's the problem I have seen in external expansion slots. They connect 4 SATA slots to a single PCI Express 2.0. So potentially, four connected SATA 6 GB/s drives, or 24 GB/s total I/O throughput, is being processed into a single 5 GB/s connection to the CPU. I don't care how good the SATA chipset is at processing and prioritizing I/O data, you are going to have an I/O bottleneck. Even four SATA 3 GB/s drives create a total of 12 GB/s throughput, more than a single PCI Express 2.0 lane can handle. SSDs can approach speeds greater than 3 GB/s, so it is not a theoretical bottleneck, it is a very real limitation.
So going back to the article. At most, I have seen 4 SATA slots connected to a single PCI Express 2.0 lane. I have seen 6 or 8 connected to either 2 discrete lanes or a 2x lane (or 4x lane when talking about SAS), which carries approximately 10 GB/s of total throughput. So depending on the implementation of the embedded chipset on the motherboard, it may be the PCI Express lanes giving you the throughput limitation and not the SATA chipset. Different ports may be connected to different 1x PCI Express lanes or to a 2x lane, giving you either two discrete paths to the CPU, maximizing throughput, or a larger pipeline to the CPU, which is better than a 1x lane but not nearly as good as discrete pathways.
I have an external PCI Express controller with a few drives on my main system, and when transferring files from drives on the internal (motherboard) chipset to drives on the connected card, there is a noticeable throughput difference.
No, OF COURSE and OBVIOUSLY you plug devices into the built-in southbridge-connected SATA ports. Anyone who even thinks about installing his own SSD will AUTOMATICALLY do that, not go out and buy a separate SATA controller!