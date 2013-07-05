Does Your Storage Controller Affect The Performance Of An SSD?

Results: AS-SSD Copy Performance Test And Overall Results
Intel's Z77 and Z87 chipsets shine when it comes to copying large ISO images, medium-sized files, and itty-bitty bits of data. In fact, this benchmark somewhat reflects what we saw in PCMark Vantage benchmark (maybe that one wasn't far off after all?). AMD's SB950 south bridge and A75 Fusion Controller Hub fall in behind the two Intel PCHs, though at a significant pentalty. The Marvell and ASMedia AMD1061 controllers offer acceptable, but by no means stellar performance. However, attaching a modern SSD to an old 3 Gb/s Intel or AMD chipset is like speeding off with the parking brake engaged when it comes to moving mass amounts of information.
Overall Performance
Since the Z77 and Z87 Express Platform Controller Hubs lead in most of the benchmarks, they naturally claim the gold and silver medals overall.
As a side note, when can we see an usb3.0 controller comparison with those new AMD and Intel chipsets?
are garbage. Notice how often the P55 matches or beats one of the Marvell
6gbit controllers. The PCIe x1 link issue is bad enough, but sometimes even
having a proper connection doesn't help their performance.
Also not mentioned is SSD reliability. The only time I've ever had problems
with an SSD were when it was connected to a Marvell controller (eg. failed
fw update; move the SSD to an Intel port, the update then works ok).
Most of the embedded chipsets (or external chipsets) carry a multiplexer between SATA and PCI Express. The CPUs accept PCI Express connections, not SATA, so there is a conversion that must be made, which is done by the SATA chipset. Each lane on PCI Express 2.0 supports approximately 8GB/s, and PCI Express 3.0 supports approximately 15 GB/s.
Here's the problem I have seen in external expansion slots. They connect 4 SATA slots to a single PCI Express 2.0. So potentially, four connected SATA 6 GB/s drives, or 24 GB/s total I/O throughput, is being processed into a single 5 GB/s connection to the CPU. I don't care how good the SATA chipset is at processing and prioritizing I/O data, you are going to have an I/O bottleneck. Even four SATA 3 GB/s drives create a total of 12 GB/s throughput, more than a single PCI Express 2.0 lane can handle. SSDs can approach speeds greater than 3 GB/s, so it is not a theoretical bottleneck, it is a very real limitation.
So going back to the article. At most, I have seen 4 SATA slots connected to a single PCI Express 2.0 lane. I have seen 6 or 8 connected to either 2 discrete lanes or a 2x lane (or 4x lane when talking about SAS), which carries approximately 10 GB/s of total throughput. So depending on the implementation of the embedded chipset on the motherboard, it may be the PCI Express lanes giving you the throughput limitation and not the SATA chipset. Different ports may be connected to different 1x PCI Express lanes or to a 2x lane, giving you either two discrete paths to the CPU, maximizing throughput, or a larger pipeline to the CPU, which is better than a 1x lane but not nearly as good as discrete pathways.
I have an external PCI Express controller with a few drives on my main system, and when transferring files from drives on the internal (motherboard) chipset to drives on the connected card, there is a noticeable throughput difference.
No, OF COURSE and OBVIOUSLY you plug devices into the built-in southbridge-connected SATA ports. Anyone who even thinks about installing his own SSD will AUTOMATICALLY do that, not go out and buy a separate SATA controller!