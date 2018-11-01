Supermicro C9Z390-CG-IW Review: 9900K Meets Mini-ITX

SUPERMICRO C9Z390-CG-IW deals Supermicro MBD-C9Z390-CG-IW-O... Amazon £334.88 View

How We Test

The C9Z390-CG-IW is our first Mini-ITX motherboard designed to support Intel’s new 8-core, LGA 1151 processors, so we have only ATX boards to use for comparison. The ASRock Z390 Taichi, MSI MPG Z390 Gaming Pro Carbon and Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Master fill those roles.

Sound Integrated HD audio Network Integrated gigabit networking Graphics Driver GeForce 399.24

The same platform that cooled the 10 cores of our Core i9-7900X worked equally well with the eight cores of the Core i9-9900K, as we’ll show in the overclocking evaluation on the next page.

Benchmark Settings

Synthetic Benchmarks & Settings PCMark 8 Version 2.7.613Home, Creative, Work, Storage, Applications (Adobe & Microsoft) 3DMark 13 Version 4.47.597.0Skydiver, Firestrike, Firestrike Extreme Default Presets SiSoftware Sandra Version 2016.03.22.21CPU Arithmetic, Multimedia, Cryptography, Memory Bandwidth DiskSPD 4K Random Read, 4K Random Write128K Sequential Read, 128K Sequential Write Cinebench R15 Build RC83328DEMOOpenGL Benchmark CompuBench Version 1.5.8Face Detection, Optical Flow, Ocean Surface, Ray Tracing Application Tests & Settings LAME MP3 Version 3.98.3Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s) HandBrake CLI Version: 0.9.9Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x265 mp4 Blender Version 2.68aBMW 27 CPU Render Benchmark, BMW 27 GPU Render Benchmark 7-Zip Version 16.02THG-Workload (7.6GB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=9" Adobe After Effects CC Release 2015.3.0, Version 13.8.0.144PCMark-driven routine Adobe Photoshop CC Release 2015.5.0, 20160603.r.88 x64PCMark-driven routine (light and heavy) Adobe InDesign CC Release 2015.4, Build 11.4.0.90 x64PCMark-driven routine Adobe Illustrator Release 2015.3.0, Version 20.0.0 (64-bit)PCMark-driven routine Game Tests & Settings Ashes of the Singularity Version 1.31.21360High Preset - 1920 x 1080, Mid Shadow Quality, 1x MSAACrazy Preset - 1920 x 1080, High Shadow Quality, 2x MSAA F1 2015 2015 Season, Abu Dhabi track, RainMedium Preset, no AFUltra High Preset, 16x AF Metro: Last Light Redux Version 3.00 x64High Quality, 1920 x 1080, High Tesselation, 16x AFVery High Quality, 1920 x 1080, Very High Tesselation, 16x AF The Talos Principle Version 267252Medium Preset, High Quality, High Tesselation, 4x AFUltra Preset, Very High Quality, Very High Tesselation, 16x AF

