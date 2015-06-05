Swiftech H220-X Liquid CPU Cooler Review

Crucial Ballistix Sport (16GB) deals 199 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Ballistix Sport LT Gray 16GB... Crucial UK £59.99 View Ballistix Sport AT 16GB... Crucial UK £59.99 View Ballistix Sport LT Red 16GB... Crucial UK £59.99 View Crucial Ballistix Sport LT... Amazon Prime £89.99 View Show More Deals

Getting To Know The H220-X

The H220-X is either a closed loop cooler with replaceable G¼ fittings and a fillport, or an open loop cooler that’s factory sealed to provide low maintenance. The big difference compared to typical open loop coolers is that it doesn’t have a big reservoir, but instead appears to rely on the stretchiness of its hoses to allow a small amount of expansion as the system warms. With far less air exposure than open loop systems, Swiftech is even comfortable filling it with a non-toxic anti-freeze mixture.

The H220-X includes a comprehensive mounting kit, fan hub, three replacement color filters for the LED-lit water block and a tube of Swiftech TIM-Mate 2 carbon micro-particle thermal compound. The system arrives already filled from the factory, and all the hoses are secured with aluminum clamps which are custom-sized to the application in order to prevent over-tightening.

The included fan hub breaks out the motherboard’s PWM-based fan controller to eight fans. This allows the motherboard to control all attached fans via firmware, rather than software, and spares the builder from using any USB headers.

Based on Swiftech’s pricey new Apogee XL water block ($65), the $140 H220-X is factory-configured to fit every Intel desktop LGA from 775 to 1150 (including 1366). A second set of brackets fits AMD motherboards that have a threaded 4-hole support plate (after removing AMD’s top bracket). Fitting LGA 2011 and 2011-V3 requires a screw change, which is far more difficult than changing brackets. The clip used to secure these just won’t let go!

Swiftech polishes the base of its Apogee XL water block to a mirror finish. It’s very close to being flat, but we can still see ripples in its reflection.

After replacing the pins, LGA-2011 (v3) users are able to screw the Apogee XL water block directly to the motherboard. The pump and fan header are each powered by SATA-style connectors, and the system is running within minutes. Users of other Intel platforms must reach around the back of their motherboard to install the support plate, and AMD users must remove the clip bracket from the top of their motherboard before screwing the cooler into the motherboard’s support plate.