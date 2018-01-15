Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB 1200W Platinum PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

Primary Rails & 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

The hold-up time we measure is long enough. However, the power-good signal is inaccurate. We consider this completely unacceptable for a high-end PSU.

Inrush Current

Inrush current readings are normal, given this PSU's bulk caps.

Load Regulation & Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the TPG-1200F1FAP's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 8.167A 1.975A 1.990A 0.991A 119.832 88.535% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 46.70°C 0.983 12.028V 5.064V 3.315V 5.047V 135.350 38.25°C 115.13V 2 17.360A 2.960A 2.985A 1.188A 239.635 91.810% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 47.44°C 0.994 12.026V 5.062V 3.313V 5.042V 261.013 38.47°C 115.12V 3 26.924A 3.459A 3.500A 1.386A 359.803 92.617% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 48.80°C 0.996 12.024V 5.060V 3.310V 5.036V 388.483 38.89°C 115.12V 4 36.477A 3.954A 3.987A 1.588A 479.669 92.547% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 49.86°C 0.995 12.021V 5.058V 3.308V 5.032V 518.300 39.31°C 115.12V 5 45.702A 4.949A 4.990A 1.790A 599.565 92.111% 1015 RPM 27.7 dB(A) 40.00°C 0.996 12.014V 5.055V 3.304V 5.026V 650.915 50.91°C 115.12V 6 54.962A 5.936A 5.998A 1.990A 719.495 91.347% 1033 RPM 28.3 dB(A) 41.10°C 0.998 12.003V 5.053V 3.301V 5.021V 787.652 53.74°C 115.13V 7 64.237A 6.935A 6.999A 2.191A 839.369 90.547% 1158 RPM 31.3 dB(A) 42.68°C 0.998 11.991V 5.050V 3.299V 5.017V 926.996 56.43°C 115.13V 8 73.511A 7.924A 8.008A 2.393A 959.273 89.689% 1288 RPM 34.0 dB(A) 44.20°C 0.998 11.983V 5.049V 3.296V 5.010V 1069.552 59.01°C 115.13V 9 83.210A 8.431A 8.529A 2.395A 1079.333 88.701% 1442 RPM 37.3 dB(A) 45.26°C 0.997 11.978V 5.047V 3.294V 5.009V 1216.819 60.94°C 115.12V 10 92.670A 8.929A 9.022A 3.001A 1199.248 87.573% 1572 RPM 41.4 dB(A) 45.97°C 0.993 11.973V 5.043V 3.291V 4.995V 1369.434 61.92°C 115.10V 11 102.733A 8.933A 9.032A 3.003A 1319.228 86.225% 1820 RPM 43.3 dB(A) 47.93°C 0.987 11.968V 5.040V 3.289V 4.992V 1529.987 65.70°C 115.07V CL1 0.100A 16.027A 16.002A 0.005A 135.516 82.663% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 49.88°C 0.983 12.030V 5.065V 3.319V 5.088V 163.937 44.24°C 115.13V CL2 99.939A 1.002A 1.000A 1.002A 1210.762 87.547% 1820 RPM 43.3 dB(A) 48.42°C 0.991 11.981V 5.047V 3.296V 5.029V 1382.982 64.65°C 115.10V

The load regulation on every rail is tight, with +12V, 5V, and 3.3V all within 1%. Even the 5VSB rail achieves super-tight load regulation compared to what we're used to.

Thermaltake's fan profile isn't particularly aggressive; the fan operates passively at up to 40% load and its noise only exceeds 30 dB(A) during our 70% load test. The fan profile does seem to be tied to load level, based on our CL1 benchmark where the PSU heats up quite a bit but doesn't receive any cooling. This applies huge stress to the components inside. In our our opinion, the fan profile should take temperature into account more than anything.

With 20% and 50% load, the PSU satisfies 80 PLUS' requirements for a Platinum rating. It comes close to 89% with full load, too. Subjected to lower temperatures like the ones 80 PLUS uses for testing, it'd be easy for Thermaltake's TPG-1200F1FAP to earn its Platinum badge. Obviously, digital control on the primary side does wonders for efficiency.



