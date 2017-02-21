Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB 750W PSU Review

Performance, Performance Per Dollar, Noise, And Efficiency Ratings
Performance Rating
The following graph shows the PSU's total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the TPG-0750F-R is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.
We didn't expect to see this platform fare so well, given the lousy performance of Zalman's ZM750-EBT and SilverStone's ST75F-GS V2, which employ a similar foundation. Even SilverStone's ST750F-PT, based on a more efficient version of the same platform, is left behind. Obviously TT enjoys a once-again upgraded implementation of Sirfa's design. The TPG-0750F-R lands close to Corsair's RMx units.
Performance Per Dollar
The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance per dollar. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.
Solid overall performance and a ~$100 price tag allow the TPG-0750F-R to achieve a high performance per dollar score.
Noise Rating
The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).
This is the only discipline where Thermaltake's TPG-0750F-R trails Corsair's RM750x by a large margin. With a less restrictive fan grille and a more conservative fan profile under high ambient temperatures, the TPG-0750F-R could be much quieter.
Efficiency Rating
The following graph shows the average efficiency of the PSU throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.
The unit's efficiency levels are astonishing! Its overall score exceeds the best effort of SilverStone's ST75F-PT, which is based on a Platinum-rated version of the same platform. This doesn't make sense to us since the TPG-0750F-R uses FETs with higher RDS(on) values in the APFC converter, and on its primary and secondary sides. As mentioned, though, Sirfa claims that the TPG-0750F-R uses the newest version of its design, enabling notably higher performance than older versions.
