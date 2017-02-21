Trending

Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB 750W PSU Review

RGB LED lighting is the new hotness, and a lot of power supplies are incorporating it. Thermaltake's Toughpower Grand RGB with 750W of maximum power boasts RGB lighting, surprisingly good performance, and modular cabling.

By

Performance, Performance Per Dollar, Noise, And Efficiency Ratings

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the TPG-0750F-R is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

Click Here To See More Results

We didn't expect to see this platform fare so well, given the lousy performance of Zalman's ZM750-EBT and SilverStone's ST75F-GS V2, which employ a similar foundation. Even SilverStone's ST750F-PT, based on a more efficient version of the same platform, is left behind. Obviously TT enjoys a once-again upgraded implementation of Sirfa's design. The TPG-0750F-R lands close to Corsair's RMx units.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance per dollar. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.  

Click Here To See More Results

Solid overall performance and a ~$100 price tag allow the TPG-0750F-R to achieve a high performance per dollar score.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

Click Here To See More Results

This is the only discipline where Thermaltake's TPG-0750F-R trails Corsair's RM750x by a large margin. With a less restrictive fan grille and a more conservative fan profile under high ambient temperatures, the TPG-0750F-R could be much quieter.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the average efficiency of the PSU throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

Click Here To See More Results

The unit's efficiency levels are astonishing! Its overall score exceeds the best effort of SilverStone's ST75F-PT, which is based on a Platinum-rated version of the same platform. This doesn't make sense to us since the TPG-0750F-R uses FETs with higher RDS(on) values in the APFC converter, and on its primary and secondary sides. As mentioned, though, Sirfa claims that the TPG-0750F-R uses the newest version of its design, enabling notably higher performance than older versions.

11 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Clamyboy74 21 February 2017 14:35
    Im guessing very soon, there will be rgb power supply cables to go along with this
    Reply
  • shrapnel_indie 21 February 2017 15:08
    Has anyone tested this claim of a cooler PC with the PSU fan facing up into the case instead of down and drawing air from outside?

    Edit: I see with at least this unit, it was found to be so, What about other units?
    Reply
  • Phillip Wager 21 February 2017 16:35
    I have my computer case in a dusty area of my house and on the floor. i flipped my psu fan to face inside the case because i was sick of having to clean the dust filter every week or so. I'm paranoid about psu dust death. I have PLENTY of case fans(5) so i'm not worried about the psu overheating in this configuration.
    Reply
  • Mpablo87 21 February 2017 17:06
    I want it, for my Asus

    Cool
    Reply
  • Malik 722 21 February 2017 19:05
    but mounting power supply fan side up won't suck in hot air from the chassis and increase the power supply temperature.
    Reply
  • Virtual_Singularity 21 February 2017 20:03
    19328496 said:
    I want it, for my Asus

    Cool

    Na, you really don't, you can do better methinks.
    Reply
  • DotNetMaster777 21 February 2017 21:47
    Power Specification looks nice but the temperature is a problem !!!!
    Reply
  • nzalog 22 February 2017 07:23
    rgb fad can't die soon enough
    Reply
  • blackmagnum 22 February 2017 09:23
    "It's common knowledge that hot air rises, so if we want to improve airflow inside a chassis, we have to help move hot air up and out with fans installed on the top or back. We'll have to revisit this topic in a story about PSU orientation and its effect on case cooling."
    -I'll be looking forward to the article.
    Reply
  • SeoulFood 22 February 2017 16:24
    I just won this PSU at a LAN this past weekend. I would use it, but I won a Silverstone 850w at the last LAN. Craigslist here we come.
    Reply