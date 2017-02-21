Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB 750W PSU Review

Protection Features, Evaluated

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features.

Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features OCP 12V: ✗ 5V: 29.3A (133.18%) 3.3V: 28.9A (131.36%) 5VSB: 5.9A (196.7%), 4.478V OPP 1024.261W (136.57%) OTP ✓ (95°C @ Secondary Heat Sink) SCP 12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓ PWR_OK Operates properly NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: ✗

OCP on the minor rails is set quite high. Fortunately, those rails can still handle high loads without any problems. That's not the case for the 5VSB rail though, which has serious regulation problems with anything over 5.4A. Over-current protection on that rail should be set lower.

OPP is also set high, exceeding the unit's nominal capacity by over 130%. Thankfully, Thermaltake includes over-temperature protection. This should save the PSU in case it's pushed beyond its limits under higher ambient conditions.

The power-good signal is accurate, and an MOV protects against spikes and surges. Unfortunately, Sirfa didn't bother to install an NTC thermistor or a corresponding bypass relay to suppress large inrush currents.