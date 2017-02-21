Trending

Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB 750W PSU Review

RGB LED lighting is the new hotness, and a lot of power supplies are incorporating it. Thermaltake's Toughpower Grand RGB with 750W of maximum power boasts RGB lighting, surprisingly good performance, and modular cabling.

Protection Features, Evaluated

Protection Features
OCP12V: ✗ 5V: 29.3A (133.18%) 3.3V: 28.9A (131.36%) 5VSB: 5.9A (196.7%), 4.478V
OPP1024.261W (136.57%)
OTP✓ (95°C @ Secondary Heat Sink)
SCP12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓
PWR_OKOperates properly
NLO
SIPSurge: MOV Inrush: ✗

OCP on the minor rails is set quite high. Fortunately, those rails can still handle high loads without any problems. That's not the case for the 5VSB rail though, which has serious regulation problems with anything over 5.4A. Over-current protection on that rail should be set lower.

OPP is also set high, exceeding the unit's nominal capacity by over 130%. Thankfully, Thermaltake includes over-temperature protection. This should save the PSU in case it's pushed beyond its limits under higher ambient conditions.

The power-good signal is accurate, and an MOV protects against spikes and surges. Unfortunately, Sirfa didn't bother to install an NTC thermistor or a corresponding bypass relay to suppress large inrush currents.

11 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Clamyboy74 21 February 2017 14:35
    Im guessing very soon, there will be rgb power supply cables to go along with this
    Reply
  • shrapnel_indie 21 February 2017 15:08
    Has anyone tested this claim of a cooler PC with the PSU fan facing up into the case instead of down and drawing air from outside?

    Edit: I see with at least this unit, it was found to be so, What about other units?
    Reply
  • Phillip Wager 21 February 2017 16:35
    I have my computer case in a dusty area of my house and on the floor. i flipped my psu fan to face inside the case because i was sick of having to clean the dust filter every week or so. I'm paranoid about psu dust death. I have PLENTY of case fans(5) so i'm not worried about the psu overheating in this configuration.
    Reply
  • Mpablo87 21 February 2017 17:06
    I want it, for my Asus

    Cool
    Reply
  • Malik 722 21 February 2017 19:05
    but mounting power supply fan side up won't suck in hot air from the chassis and increase the power supply temperature.
    Reply
  • Virtual_Singularity 21 February 2017 20:03
    19328496 said:
    I want it, for my Asus

    Cool

    Na, you really don't, you can do better methinks.
    Reply
  • DotNetMaster777 21 February 2017 21:47
    Power Specification looks nice but the temperature is a problem !!!!
    Reply
  • nzalog 22 February 2017 07:23
    rgb fad can't die soon enough
    Reply
  • blackmagnum 22 February 2017 09:23
    "It's common knowledge that hot air rises, so if we want to improve airflow inside a chassis, we have to help move hot air up and out with fans installed on the top or back. We'll have to revisit this topic in a story about PSU orientation and its effect on case cooling."
    -I'll be looking forward to the article.
    Reply
  • SeoulFood 22 February 2017 16:24
    I just won this PSU at a LAN this past weekend. I would use it, but I won a Silverstone 850w at the last LAN. Craigslist here we come.
    Reply