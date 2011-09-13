Asus Eee Pad Transformer TF101: A Tablet In Disguise

Benchmark Results: Wireless Performance

We recently overhauled Wi-Fi performance testing. For background information, check out page 10 of Acer Iconia Tab A500: A Tablet With Honeycomb 3.1. If you're not sure how throughput, latency, processing time, and response time all tie together, we go over that on page 10 of Apple's iPad 2 Review: Tom's Goes Down The Tablet Rabbit Hole.

Two scenarios are being tested here:

Five feet, line-of-sight: The wireless device is set five feet from the router without any obstructions.

20 feet, no line-of-sight: The wireless device is set 20 feet from the router and there are three drywall obstructions in our testing environment that reflect the possible degradation you might see indoors.

All devices idle for two minutes before testing in order to prevent power-saving rules in the operating system from affecting wireless performance.

The Eee Pad Transformer offers decent 802.11n performance, but 802.11g is another story. When the use the Transformer at very short distances from the router, throughput falls below what we achieve further away. Does that really matter? Not really. With Internet connections commonly exceeding 20 Mb/s, there's no device-imposed bottleneck here.

Like Acer's A500, the Transformer is a single-band device. It can't connect to 5 GHz networks. That's something to keep in mind if you own a dual-band router and prefer using the 5 GHz frequency range.