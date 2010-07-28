Trending

CORE Or Boost? AMD's And Intel's Turbo Features Dissected

Intel arms its Core i5 and Core i7 CPUs with Turbo Boost. AMD's hexa-core Phenom II X6 chips sport Turbo CORE. Both technologies dynamically increase performance based on perceived workloads and available thermal headroom. Which one does the better job?

Test Setup And Benchmarks

System Hardware
HardwareDetails
Performance Benchmarks
Motherboard (Socket AMD3)Asus Crosshair IV Formula (Rev. 1.0), Chipset: AMD 890FX, BIOS: 0505 (04/02/2010
Motherboard (Socket LGA 1366)Intel DX58SO (Rev. 1.0), Chipset: Intel X58, BIOS: 5000 (02/16/2010)
CPU AMD IAMD Phenom II X6 1090T (45 nm, 3.2 GHz, 6 x 512 KB L2 and 6 MB L3 Cache, TDP 125 W, Rev. C3)
CPU Intel IIIntel Core i7-980X Extreme (32 nm, 3.33 GHz, 6 x 256 KB L2 and 12 MB L3 Cache, TDP 130 W)
RAM DDR3 (dual)2 x 2 GB DDR3-1600 (OCZ3G2000LV4GK 8-8-8-24)
RAM DDR3 (triple)3 x 2 GB DDR3-1600 (Corsair TR3X6G-1600C8D 8-8-8-24)
GraphicsSapphire Radeon HD 5850, GPU: Cypress (725 MHz), Graphics RAM: 1024 MB GDDR5 (2000 MHz), Stream Processors: 1440
Hard DriveWestern Digital VelociRaptor, 300 GB (WD3000HLFS), 10 000 RPM, SATA 3Gb/s, 16 MB Cache
Power SupplyPC Power & Cooling, Silencer 750EPS12V 750W
System Software & Drivers
Operating SystemWindows 7 Ultimate 64-bit Edition Updated on 2010-03-03
Drivers and Settings
Intel Chipset DriversChipset Installation Utility Ver. 9.1.1.1025
Intel Storage DriversMatrix Storage Drivers Ver. 8.​9.​0.​1023

Asus Crosshair IV Formula: 890FX chipset and Socket AM3 for AMD’s Phenom II X6.

Audio Benchmarks and Settings
BenchmarkDetails
iTunesVersion: 9.0.3.15 Audio CD ("Terminator II" SE), 53 min. Convert to AAC audio format
Lame MP3Version 3.98.3 Audio CD "Terminator II SE", 53 min. convert WAV to MP3 audio format Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s)
Video Benchmarks and Settings
BenchmarksDetails
HandBrake CLIVersion: 0.94 Video: Big Buck Bunny (720x480, 23.972 frames) 5 min. Audio: Dolby Digital, 48000 Hz, 6-Channel, English to Video: AVC1 Audio1: AC3 Audio2: AAC (High Profile)
MainConcept Reference v2Version: 2.0.0.1555 MPEG-2 to H.264 MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec 28 sec. HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG-2) Audio: MPEG-2 (44.1 kHz, 2-Channel, 16-Bit, 224 Kb/s) Codec: H.264 Pro Mode: PAL 50i (25 FPS) Profile: H.264 BD HDMV
Application Benchmarks and Settings
BenchmarkDetails
7-ZipVersion 9.1 beta LZMA2 Syntax "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=5" Benchmark: 2010-THG-Workload
WinRARVersion 3.92 RAR Syntax "winrar a -r -m3" Benchmark: 2010-THG-Workload
WinZip 14Version 14.0 Pro (8652) WinZip Commandline Version 3 ZIPX Syntax "-a -ez -p -r" Benchmark: 2010-THG-Workload
Autodesk 3ds Max 2010Version: 10 x64 Rendering Space Flyby Mentalray (SPECapc_3dsmax9) Frame: 248 Resolution: 1440 x 1080
Cinebench 11.5Version 11.5 Build CB25720DEMO CPU Test single- and multi-threaded
Adobe Photoshop CS4 (64-Bit)Version: 11 Filtering a 16 MB TIF (15000x7266) Filters: Radial Blur (Amount: 10; Method: zoom; Quality: good) Shape Blur (Radius: 46 px; custom shape: Trademark symbol) Median (Radius: 1 px) Polar Coordinates (Rectangular to Polar)
Adobe Acrobat 9 ProfessionalVersion: 9.0.0 (Extended) == Printing Preferenced Menu == Default Settings: Standard == Adobe PDF Security - Edit Menu == Encrypt all documents (128 bit RC4) Open Password: 123 Permissions Password: 321
Microsoft PowerPoint 2007Version: 2007 SP2 PPT to PDF PowerPoint Document (115 Pages) Adobe PDF-Printer
FritzFritz Chess Benchmark Version 4.3.2
Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
BenchmarkDetails
3DMark VantageVersion: 1.02 Patch 1901, Options: Performance, Graphics Test 1, Graphics Test 2, CPU Test 1, CPU Test 2
PCMark VantageVersion: 1.0.2.0 Patch 1901 PCMark Benchmark Memories Benchmark
SiSoftware Sandra 2010Version: 2010.1.16.10 Processor Arithmetic, Cryptography, Memory Bandwidth