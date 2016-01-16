Unmanaged Gigabit Ethernet Switch Round-Up

Amped Wireless G8SW

The eight-port Amped Wireless G8SW is the company's entry-level product in a three-switch family. It's similar in features to Amped's other two offerings, but lacks the G16SW's extra ports, the GP48SW's PoE ports and a rackmount/internal power supply.

Features

The G8SW supports 8000 MAC addresses and has 128KB of buffer memory. The switch also supports 9K jumbo frames, status LEDs for power and link activity, MDI/MDI-X auto crossover, 802.3 10BASE-T, 802.3u 100BASE-TX, 802.3ab 1000BASE-T, 802.3x Full Duplex Flow Control and 802.3az Energy Efficient Ethernet.

Installation

Installation should be relatively easy. The switch fits into many areas because of its small footprint (6.16 x 3.5 x 1in). However, the Ethernet ports and power connector are on the back of the switch, which may be an issue if you want to power and data/patch runs separate.

The Amped Wireless G8SW comes with four small adhesive rubber feet that can be attached to the underside, elevating the product and helping to keep it in its operating range of 32 and 105 degrees F (0 to 10.5 degrees C). The G8SW can also be wall-mounted using two notches on the bottom of the metal housing. As no switch template is provided, the distance between notches needs to be measured out manually. Once installed, the provided wall wart supplies 5V/1A power.

General Observations

Ports are seated securely in the chassis; they don't flex when you insert or remove cables. The internal construction appears solid; all of the pieces fit snugly. The soldering appears to be high-quality, and a heat sink rests on top of the unidentified SoC.

Amped Wireless G8SW Internal

In The Box

The G8SW and its accessories are packaged securely, helping mitigate shipping damage. Amped's bundle includes round rubber feet, a basic installation guide and a 5V/1A wall wart power supply. The adhesive pads can be attached to the bottom of the switch to provide stability, along with elevation. The basic installation guide shows you how the switch can be hooked up. It also contains basic information about the switch like its operating temperatures, features and dimensions.

Amped Wireless G8SW Box Contents

Warranty And Pricing

The switch is available from many online retailers, including Newegg, Amazon and Micro Center. The average price ranges from $43 to $50, depending on whether the product is on sale. Warranty coverage is limited to one year, and if you need to use the coverage, the returned product will continue under the original warranty duration or 30 days, whichever is longer.