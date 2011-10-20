Does The USB 3.0 Controller On Your Motherboard Matter?

Benchmark Results: 128 KB Sequential Performance
Next, we turn to 128 KB sequential performance because it really reflects the speeds you’d see from transferring larger music files, movies, and pictures to an external storage device. We’ve done plenty of trace-based analysis in the lab using Intel’s IPEAK software, and it seems that small sequential transfer sizes are less common.
With a single Kingston HyperX Max 3.0, we see sequential read and write speeds around 170 MB/s. As such, there really isn't any performance degradation when we scale up to multiple devices.
Bandwidth is only a constricting factor on older USB 2.0 ports because we’re able to achieve 90% of the total available bandwidth with a single HyperX Max 3.0 (though it's worth noting the drive can go much, much faster than that). Scaling up to two devices fully saturates the previous-generation bus at roughly 43 MB/s. That's not bad, actually, when you take into account that USB 2.0 is capable of 480 Mb/s, divided by eight to turn bits into bytes, and then multiplied by a factor of .8 to account for the overhead of 8b/10b encoding. We're getting pretty darn close to USB 2.0's theoretical peak.
The A75's integrated USB 3.0 controller (based on Renesas' design) offers the best performance, as we see throughput 10 MB/s higher than other competing solutions.
Well, at least the article showed that it's possible to reach 150 MBps write speeds and higher... good enough for me. Now all I need is a USB 3.0 drive :)
I've tried eSATA and found out it's not as user friendly as USB.
You will need a external power source if the eSATA isn't self powered.
Then you will also have to setup the right bios config or the eSATA won't
work properly like it's suppose to and basically the eSATA drive becomes a internal cause you lose the ability of hot plugging and swapping.
What? Even internal drives can be hot plugged and swapped. OS recognizes both internal and external sata drives alike. Once you connect it just go into My computer > manage > devices and search for new drives. To unplug simply right click on that drive and click disable. Even this can be done with IDE (ATA) provided you don't use old P4 era motherboards.
1.) Motherboards with hot-plug capability to internal drives were available almost from the beginning. Nvidia was famous for adding this function to its drive controller firmware, and ASRock was famous for adding it to the drive controller firmware of boards with other chipsets.
2.) To this very day, the ports of many NEW motherboards STILL lack firmware support for this function on at least some of the ports. A few lack hot swap firmware on all of the ports, and a many have this feature selectable in BIOS.
So, even though you're part right, the person you responded to is more right.
Thanks for filling me. Coincidentally I never came across motherboard that doesn't support hot plugging out of the box that's why I thought everyone supports it.