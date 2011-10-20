Does The USB 3.0 Controller On Your Motherboard Matter?

Benchmark Results: 128 KB Sequential Performance

Next, we turn to 128 KB sequential performance because it really reflects the speeds you’d see from transferring larger music files, movies, and pictures to an external storage device. We’ve done plenty of trace-based analysis in the lab using Intel’s IPEAK software, and it seems that small sequential transfer sizes are less common.

With a single Kingston HyperX Max 3.0, we see sequential read and write speeds around 170 MB/s. As such, there really isn't any performance degradation when we scale up to multiple devices.

Bandwidth is only a constricting factor on older USB 2.0 ports because we’re able to achieve 90% of the total available bandwidth with a single HyperX Max 3.0 (though it's worth noting the drive can go much, much faster than that). Scaling up to two devices fully saturates the previous-generation bus at roughly 43 MB/s. That's not bad, actually, when you take into account that USB 2.0 is capable of 480 Mb/s, divided by eight to turn bits into bytes, and then multiplied by a factor of .8 to account for the overhead of 8b/10b encoding. We're getting pretty darn close to USB 2.0's theoretical peak.

The A75's integrated USB 3.0 controller (based on Renesas' design) offers the best performance, as we see throughput 10 MB/s higher than other competing solutions.