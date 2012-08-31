USB 3.0-Based 2.5" Hard Disks From Adata, Hitachi, And WD

Benchmark Results: Access Time And I/O Performance
Among today's three contenders, access times vary by only seven milliseconds. That's small enough to not affect the test results by much.
There is a notable performance difference between the Hitachi drive, on one hand, and the Adata and Western Digital drives, on the other. The Iometer benchmarks demonstrate this. In the file server and Web server workloads, Hitachi's Touro Mobile Pro outclasses its competition. Adata's DashDrive Durable HD710 and Western Digital's My Passport occupy a lower performance echelon, finishing close together and challenging each other for second place among our three candidates.
Despite the Touro's strong showing in these two charts, however, the results are only marginally relevant. External USB 3.0-based disk drives aren't designed for I/O-heavy tasks. So, it's less likely that you'd replicate these numbers than the sequential benchmark figures on the previous page.
Real-world results would be even better. On the next page, we'll dig into what these drives are really meant to do: copying files.
The theoretical bandwidth of USB 3.0 is roughly 625 MB/s, but this speed is rarely achieved -- even with the fastest hardware -- because the bus relies on a protocol for transferring data which is poorly optimized and eats up a chunk of the bandwidth.
and I get 30~40 MB/s copying from USB 2 WD my book 2TB to ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
If you're copying from a SATA 3 SSD to a USB 3.0 SSD, then yes, you could see much faster speeds.
USB 3.0 in most instances isn't ready for prime time for external HDD's, and without UASP the queuing is too slow; UASP solves this problem. Otherwise without UASP IMO use eSATA or a backup internal SATA HDD.
More info see TH article June 20th, 2012 - http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/usb-3-uas-turbo,3215.html
Note: The Hitachi Touro fails (BSOD) in Windows 8.
that 1tb is in a better case than the 2tb
what i have noticed with usb 3 is that, yes while its theoretical max is higher than current hdd and ssds should achieve, the fact of the matter is they never hit that peak.
thats why im wondering, with an ssd, what is the best we can get usb3 to.
you proved that current normal hdds in a good case do not have a problem in usb 3, and for that i thank you.