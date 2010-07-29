Five USB 3.0 Flash Drives For Your Pocket

PCMark Vantage

PCMark’s hard drive score is widely used to determine the performance nature of a drive, though individual tests are more revealing than its overall score. We include the overall score to allow comparison with other articles.

Super Talent probably wished we’d put a little more emphasis on this particular benchmark, as it shows the drives’ enhanced driver pushing it far into the lead.

Windows Startup performance favors the OCZ Enyo, with Super Talent trailing slightly.

OCZ drops to third place in Windows Defender, with Super Talent leading PQI.

For video editing, Super Talent’s SuperCrypt USB 3.0 also leads, with OCZ’s Enyo taking second place.