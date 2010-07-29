Trending

Five USB 3.0 Flash Drives For Your Pocket

Do you carry around large amounts of data? Do you need to transfer it between devices in a hurry? We're examining five new USB 3.0-based portable storage solutions that might fit your needs. This time around, the focus is on maximizing portability.

PCMark Vantage

PCMark’s hard drive score is widely used to determine the performance nature of a drive, though individual tests are more revealing than its overall score. We include the overall score to allow comparison with other articles.

Super Talent probably wished we’d put a little more emphasis on this particular benchmark, as it shows the drives’ enhanced driver pushing it far into the lead.

Windows Startup performance favors the OCZ Enyo, with Super Talent trailing slightly.

OCZ drops to third place in Windows Defender, with Super Talent leading PQI.

For video editing, Super Talent’s SuperCrypt USB 3.0 also leads, with OCZ’s Enyo taking second place.

16 Comments
  • hardcore_gamer 29 July 2010 13:53
    nice review..thanks toms
  • tony singh 29 July 2010 16:29
    Another proof of ever growing nature of techonology..
  • rohitbaran 29 July 2010 17:03
    The heavy-duty gaming hardware used for today’s test is coincidental, as it was already set up on the bench for an upcoming graphics test. It includes Gigabyte’s high-flying X58A-UD9 motherboard.
    Which is the mystery card?
  • rohitbaran 29 July 2010 17:06
    BTW, I liked Super Talent Super crypt, despite being slower than OCZ and PQI, it is the size I would be comfortable carrying in my pocket.
  • huron 29 July 2010 20:02
    I know these technologies are more toward the "bleeding edge," but it's nice to know that manufacturers see it as enough of a market to start making products. Maybe USB 3.0 will make it mainstream relatively soon.
  • 30 July 2010 00:21
    Would you be able to use the 128GB as a boot drive for win7 and how would they fall in price/performance between sata ssd and a VelociRaptor?
  • justsayin 30 July 2010 01:48
    Where's the hint on the upcoming graphics test?
  • liquidsnake718 30 July 2010 02:41
    can you play a game like crysis or even warcraft 2 well straight out of this ssd with a no cd crack?
    Reply
  • irh_1974 30 July 2010 20:16
    reclusiveorcWould you be able to use the 128GB as a boot drive for win7 and how would they fall in price/performance between sata ssd and a VelociRaptor?I have been saying this to people for years, that one day you will have your whole PC installation on a flash drive. Just plug into a PC, boot from the flash drive and everything is there.
  • bCubed 31 July 2010 19:07
    Too bad it will still be some time before usb 3.0 will become mainstream and even longer for extremely good drives to come out
