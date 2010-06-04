Trending

USB 3.0 On A Stick: Super Talent's RAIDDrive 64 GB

By

Wondering how fast USB 3.0 runs compared to USB 2.0 and eSATA? We take three flash-based thumb drives and run them through our storage benchmarks. We don't expect to see the interface's 500 MB/s maximum any time soon, but the results might surprise you.

Silicon Power eSATA/USB SSD (eSATA, USB 2.0, 32 GB)

Our eSATA/USB drive was one of the first products to seriously beef up throughput for thumb drive products. This 32 GB product employs four-channel flash memory internally, and achieves read throughput of up to 65 MB/s and 42 MB/s for writes.

The device supports eSATA as well as Micro USB. However, Micro USB throughput will be limited at under 30 MB/s, which isn’t what you’d expect from a modern USB 2.0 drive. Thus eSATA remains the better choice, especially if you’re spending more money on a high-speed drive.

