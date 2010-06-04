USB 3.0 On A Stick: Super Talent's RAIDDrive 64 GB

Silicon Power eSATA/USB SSD (eSATA, USB 2.0, 32 GB)

Our eSATA/USB drive was one of the first products to seriously beef up throughput for thumb drive products. This 32 GB product employs four-channel flash memory internally, and achieves read throughput of up to 65 MB/s and 42 MB/s for writes.

The device supports eSATA as well as Micro USB. However, Micro USB throughput will be limited at under 30 MB/s, which isn’t what you’d expect from a modern USB 2.0 drive. Thus eSATA remains the better choice, especially if you’re spending more money on a high-speed drive.