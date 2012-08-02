Western Digital VelociRaptor WD1000DHTZ Review

Benchmark Results: 4 KB Random Read/Write Performance And Streaming Read/Write Performance

When random read and write speed is measured, hard disks typically line up according to their spindle speed, though there are a few exceptions between slow 7200 RPM and faster-than-expected 5400 RPM drives. The 10 000 RPM Western Digital models, however, are in a class of their own, delivering impressive I/O rates. The new VelociRaptor, unsurprisingly, leads the pack.

The VelociRaptor WD1000DHTZ is excellent in streaming applications. It easily outclasses competing drives, regardless of spindle speed.