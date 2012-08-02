Western Digital VelociRaptor WD1000DHTZ Review

Benchmark Results: 4 KB Random Read/Write Performance And Streaming Read/Write Performance
When random read and write speed is measured, hard disks typically line up according to their spindle speed, though there are a few exceptions between slow 7200 RPM and faster-than-expected 5400 RPM drives. The 10 000 RPM Western Digital models, however, are in a class of their own, delivering impressive I/O rates. The new VelociRaptor, unsurprisingly, leads the pack.
The VelociRaptor WD1000DHTZ is excellent in streaming applications. It easily outclasses competing drives, regardless of spindle speed.
Even on a standalone basis, for me Seagate 3TB at $145 and 85-90% of Raptor's performance makes more sense that Raptor 1TB at $300.
WD is living in a fools' world if they think that the premium they are charging on normal hard disks (because of `shortages') will be extendable to Raptor.
What would be its temperature if you'd have done it ?
Could it fit into a performance desktop replacement notebook like a M18x or a Clevo mobile workstation ?
Yes, its a fast drive. It is most likely the last Raptor to ever be made. For video work, a typical 5400~7200RPM 2~3TB HD will do just fine. Can buy two 2TB drives + a 120Gb SSD for a tad bit more money... and still have a much quieter running system.
The market for these drives has certainly shrunk in the past few years, and I doubt many enthusiasts and gamers would even consider buying one anymore. It's value is limited to those who need more performance out of their storage devices than your typical 7200RPM 3.5" drive can deliver. Production pros working with large volumes of high res assets and complex project files would probably see the most benefit from a drive like this.
If you're doing something where you specifically need 1TB of data accessible quickly all the time, this may have a niche, but it's a VERY SMALL niche. Almost everyone would find better performance paring a 240GB SSD with a 1TB HDD, using up 60GB on Intel's SRT, and 180GB for the SSD to be used as usual (Windows, programs, +60GB for projects/scratch).
Considering the 256GB Vertex 4 is at $165 and the 256GB M4 hits $150, I'm just completely puzzled by Western Digital throwing money into developing such a device.
