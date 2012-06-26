OCZ Vertex 4 128 GB: Testing Write Performance With Firmware 1.4

Benchmark Results: Iometer
Our Iometer benchmark started with static data occupying 50.4% of the drive. Then, we ran a 64 KB-block sequential write across all of the remaining capacity. Performance was reported at 187.74 MB/s.
Next, we deleted the static data and re-ran the test, resulting in 178.67 MB/s.
Finally, we created a partition that left 50% of the drive for over-provisioning and ran the same test once more. Performance clocked in at 327.17 MB/s. Over-provisioning by 50% appears to alleviate any reduction in write speed.
Why can't you just get the consistent performance like you do on samsung 830's ad crucial m4's, there is nothing wrong with consistency.
i was almost on the point of buying a 128GB Vertex4.
NOT NOW. will wait for the next 1.5 firmware.
its strange that such type of behavior was documented on Toms only, while multiple other sites have already reviewed this drive with 1.4 fw, giving it a very good rating.
+1 to Toms review team
They also tell me that Tom's Hardware is actually aware of this.
Read about it here: http://www.ocztechnologyforum.com/forum/showthread.php?102254-Anormal-128GB-Vertex-4-Performance
I am sorry, but there should be never be a slow down, this is ssd, people expect top speed all the time from their drives.
Reading Comprehension Fail... Let say you have a 20 Gigabytes of Free Space (The SSD has 512GB total).
If you try to write a file that is more than 10 GB you'll experience less than optinum performance.
Note we are talking about Sequential Writing.