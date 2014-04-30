ViewSonic VP2772 27-Inch QHD Professional Monitor Review

Results: Pixel Response And Input Lag

To perform these tests, we use a high-speed camera that shoots at 1000 frames per second. Analyzing the video frame-by-frame allows us to observe the exact time it takes to go from a zero-percent signal to a 100% white field.

The pattern generator is placed at the base of the monitor so our camera can capture the precise moment its front-panel LED lights up, indicating that a video signal is being received by the monitor. With this camera placement, we can easily see how long it takes to fully display a pattern after pressing the button on the generator’s remote. This testing methodology allows for accurate and repeatable results when comparing panels.

Here’s a shot of our test setup. Click on the photo to enlarge.

The brighter section of the camera’s screen is what will actually appear in the video. You can see the lights of the pattern generator in the bottom of the viewfinder. We flash the pattern on and off five times and average the results.

Below, you have the screen draw result.

The draw time of IPS panels is so predictable that we almost don’t have to measure it (though, since there are exceptions, we're going to continue to do so). TN screens are typically faster. Most folks simply don't see the perceptible difference. Only those who are extra-sensitive to motion blur are able to tell.

Here are the lag results:

The input lag result falls under the average category among all of the IPS monitors we’ve tested. Unless you can push your refresh rate to 120 Hz, you’re still better off playing fast-motion games on a TN screen. With the introduction of G-Sync, there are new gaming products on the horizon and we’ll be testing them as soon as possible. For the VP2772 and its IPS/QHD brethren, modding is still the only option available to those needing more speed.