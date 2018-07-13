ViewSonic VP3881 38" Curved HDR Monitor Review: Professional sRGB

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response & Lag

Viewing Angles

The VP3881 shows off-axis image quality typical of high-end IPS panels. At 45° to the sides, light output is reduced by 40% and there is a pronounced green shift. From the top, detail is substantially reduced. While this is better than a VA monitor can boast, it still pales in comparison to an OLED screen. That’s a technology we all hope comes to the desktop soon. For now, IPS is as good as it gets, and we have no issues with this ViewSonic. Look at it head-on from about 36 inches away, and you’ll be fine.

Screen Uniformity

The VP3881 includes a uniformity compensation feature, but we avoided it for three reasons. First, it’s only available in the fixed color modes. And some of them lock out the brightness slider when it’s turned on. Second, it reduces both output and contrast by half. And third, it’s clearly not necessary. Our tests show the panel’s native state, which is quite good. 8.65% is a superb black field result, especially for a curved screen. And 3.02% is one of the lowest white field values we’ve ever recorded. The color test result is only approached by the UP2718Q, which comes within .01dE of the ViewSonic (that’s also a near-record measurement).

Pixel Response & Input Lag

The VP3881 makes no claims about being a gaming monitor, but there are gaming modes and low input lag settings available in the OSD. However, these won’t help it rise above the average 60Hz screen. Most professional and business-class displays draw the screen in around 25ms and deliver input lag in the mid-60s. While this is fine for casual play, serious gamers will not be considering this product. The overdrive feature helps keep motion blur under control, but if your reflexes are quick, the lag might be a problem. And without adaptive sync, those who have been spoiled by FreeSync and G-Sync won’t want to play without it.

